The Angels announced their presence as buyers at the MLB trade deadline with their trade for Luis Garcia and Andrew Chafin. While that partially fixes their bullpen woes, this team is more than two reliable veteran bullpen options away from making the playoffs. With Garcia returning to Anaheim, these five players could be perfect fits for homecomings as well as the Halos attempt to pull off a miracle.

5 former Halos to target at deadline

Andrew Heaney - LHP, Pittsburgh Pirates

What more fitting ending would there be for Andrew Heaney to return to the Angels and help them into the postseason for the first time since 2014? While the odds of each of those are long, it would be a strong acquisition by Perry Minasian. Heaney has never been the top-end starter Halo fans once dreamed of, but he has been a reliable starter throughout his career. Slotting him into the fifth starter role in Anaheim would bring a level of consistency that Jack Kochanowicz could not.

Mickey Moniak - OF, Colorado Rockies

It is time to fix past mistakes, even if there is a price to pay. The Angels need to plan for Mike Trout to strictly be a designated hitters this season (and maybe longer). Mickey Moniak should have never been released prior to Opening Day, and he has had a strong season for the Rockies. While the Coors Field Effect surely played a hand in his output thus far, he would give the Angels an exceptional option in right field, which they currently do not have.

Raisel Iglesias - RHP, Atlanta Braves

It is always smart to keep on grabbing relievers. The Angels' bullpen needs arms, and Raisel Iglesias would be another veteran option to fill innings as a reliable reliever. While he has not found the success that Chafin and Garcia have this season, he would essentially be a free addition.

Carlos Estevez - RHP, Kansas City Royals

The Royals are in an extremely similar spot as the Angels. It is still up in the air whether they buy, sell, or hold steady. But if they do opt to sell, Carlos Estevez will once again be a hot commodity at the trade deadline. After trading Estevez to bring in two of their top pitching prospects at the deadline last year, Minasian should be dialing Kansas City to bring back the former Halo as a late-inning option alongside Reid Detmers and Kenley Jansen.

Sean Newcomb - LHP, Athletics

The pitcher once thought of as the future of the Angels' rotation, Sean Newcomb has turned himself into an exceptional reliever in Sacramento this season. Despite playing in a minor league ballpark half of the time, Newcomb has posted a 2.40 ERA in 20 relief appearances for the A's. He started a handful of games for Boston earlier this season, so could be an option to start some bullpen games as well if the Angels opt to continue that stategy post trade deadline.

While Wednesday night's loss definitely hurt the moral around Anaheim, these former Halos can help turn things back around if Perry Minasian opts to bring them home as the Angels look to end their decade long playoff drought.

