5 left-handed bats Angels should target in free agency to balance lineup

The Angels team mashed in 2025, as they hit the fourth most home runs in all of MLB. Jo Adell, Taylor Ward, Mike Trout, Zach Neto, Logan O'Hoppe, and even Jorge Soler brought a decent punch at the plate for the Angels. One thing they all have in common outside of playing for the Los Angeles Angels? They all are right-handed hitters. If the Angels want a more balanced lineup in 2026, they'll need to target southpaws in free agency, and these five names are great targets, all at different prices.

5 left-handed hitters for Angels to target in free agency

Outfielder Kyle Tucker

With the reports that the Angels may be looking to spend more than expected this offseason, maybe dreaming big is okay after all. The Athletic recently gave the Angels little-to-no chance at signing Tucker, but no one in their right mind predicted the Angels to land Shohei Ohtani either. If the Angels sign a big free agent, it is typically done in silence. It goes without saying that a Neto-Trout-Adell/Ward-Tucker lineup would do a lot of damage against opposing pitchers.

Outfielder/first baseman Cody Bellinger

If Tucker is too far of a reach, bringing Cody Bellinger back to Southern California would be a fantastic move. He is arguably the perfect fit for the Angels, as hit left-handed bat would balance out this lineup while his defense in center field would no longer force the Angels pick between offense or defense in center. Bellinger provides both at an exceptional rate, and would give the Angels one of the best outfields in the American League.

Outfielder Trent Grisham

Bellinger's running mate in New York, Grisham had himself a fantastic power season at the plate. 34 home runs is nothing to scoff at, even when playing in Yankee Stadium. His defense did take a step back in 2025, but he would still be a better defensive center field than Adell was able to perform as in 2025.

Second baseman Jorge Polanco

A bit of a cheat here, as Jorge Polanco is a switch hitter, but a fantastic fit nonetheless. In a perfect world, Christian Moore is the Angels' everyday second baseman. But with general manager Perry Minasian and newly hired manager Kurt Suzuki both on deals that expire after 2026, signing Polanco after his 134 OPS+ campaign for the Mariners would be a huge get for this Angels' infield.

Second baseman/outfielder Adam Frazier

Adam Frazier is going to be a useful contributor for a team in 2025. Whether he finds a regular role or serves as a utility man, Frazier's left-handed bat has been around league average during his career. He played some of his best baseball in the second half of last season, and at the very least would be a strong bench piece for the Angels.