While the Angels upgraded their roster at the deadline without giving up much of anything, there were plenty of moves across MLB that Perry Minasian could have (and should have) been the highest bidder for. While the Angels were likely walking a tight rope in terms of how big of buyers they wanted to be, these deals wound up being too good to pass up and the Halos' playoff odds would be significantly increased if they have snuck in and outbid the eventual buying teams at the buzzer.

5 deals the LA Angels should have been the highest bidder on

Carlos Correa - SS (Twins to Astros)

While Carlos Correa is likely one of the most hated players by the Angels fan base, he would be an immediate upgrade over the Angels' current third base situation. Yes, he has battled injuries, but the Astros gave up a 26-year old minor leaguer for his services. On top of that, the Twins are paying a significant chunk of Correa's salary. While the Angels technically have the most expensive third baseman in baseball on their roster, adding Correa would have been a huge bump.

Eugenio Suárez - 3B (Diamondbacks to Mariners)

The best hitter on the market also went to an AL West rival, as the Mariners won the Suárez sweepstakes. They gave up three prospects, which the Angels likely wanted to avoid given their dire farm system. None of these prospects were top-100 though, and the Angels wanting to win with the group currently in Anaheim does not mean they can't patch up the biggest hole on their roster at third base. A package of Sam Aldegheri, Gabriel Davalillo, and Denzer Guzman likely gets Suárez to Anaheim - and to hit for the Halos rather than against them.

Harrison Bader - OF (Twins to Phillies)

Cedric Mullins - OF (Orioles to Mets)

With Mike Trout a full-time DH at this point and Jo Adell's defense likely best suited for the corner outfield, a centerfielder would have been a huge boost for the Angels. Both Bader and Mullins were traded to the National League East, and each will be free agents this offseason (and the Halos should be interested then too). The Phillies and Mets traded a mid-tier prospect for each, and that is a move the Angels should have been more than willing to make. Perry Minasian put a lot into 2025 by not trading away his rentals, and trading for rental outfielders should have been on the table especially given the price tag.

While Jack Kochanowicz made a good start earlier this week, the Angels trusting him as their fifth starter is a bit contradictory to their claims of wanting to make a playoff push this season. He is one of the worst starters in baseball, and replacing him with one of the best starters would have been a genuine bump to their playoff odds. A similar price to what the Mariners paid for Suárez, Kelly is set to hit free agency this offseason and is another player the Angels should monitor come winter.

So yes, the Angels made good trades. The players they traded away will likely never be missed by Halo fans and maybe a steady bullpen and exceptional fielding is enough to sneak into the Wild Card. However, the Angels passed up incredibly valuable players that were traded for dimes on the dollar and would have turned The Big A into a host for playoff games in 2025.

