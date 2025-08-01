The best case and worst case scenarios for Angels' deadline additions

While the Angels underwhelmed and wound up sitting on their hands during one of the most exciting trade deadlines in recent MLB history, they still walked away with three players who will contribute on the big league roster without losing any significant resources. The discourse around how they should have sold or bought even more will be arduous, but what can these three players actually bring to Anaheim?

Best /worst case scenarios for the newest Halos

Luis García

The Angels are extremely familiar with the veteran reliever -- this will be his third stint in Anaheim, and he has been around average each time he has been here. Given the lack of consistency from the Angels' bullpen as of late, García should be able to fill the role as one of the first pitchers out of the bullpen. The absolute best case is his 0.90 ERA he posted as a member of the Washington Nationals coming with him to Anaheim, and becoming one of the team's more reliable relievers alongside Reid Detmers and Kenley Jansen.

The worst case is, honestly, not that bad. García has posted an ERA around 4.00 for most of his career, and at the very least won't get absolutely demolished when he steps on the mound... like what happened when he became a Boston Red Sox reliever last year. He'll be able to be entered into games with clean bases, and should avoid any true blowup outings. García has been around the block more than a few times, and should, even in the worst case, be a guy who won't singlehandedly lose games for the Halos.

Andrew Chafin

The best case here is that Andrew Chafin just keeps doing the same thing he has always done. He has been an exceptional relief pitcher throughout his career, but has gone largely unnoticed due to never really having a role as a closer. He has posted a 2.70 ERA this season for Washington, and all signs point to him continuing to be a rock solid low-leverage arm. If Garcia and he both hit their strides, the Angels have a Chafin-García-Burke-Detmers-Jansen combination that could genuinely be relied on to protect leads...with Robert Stephenson on the way.

If you ask Chafin the worst case scenario, he'd tell you being traded to California. As for him actually pitching for the Angels, similar to García it is really unlikely that Chafin just becomes an unreliable pitcher. He has been exceptional his entire career, and even if he can't be completely trusted in the late innings, he'll do more than enough to get the team to their clutch relief options.

Oswald Peraza

If we're getting crazy, the best case is that the Angels' coaching staff unlocks something within Peraza and give the former top prospect a Jo Adell-level breakout in the second half of 2025. That is incredibly unlikely, and the actual best case scenario is a lot less exciting. If Peraza can come to Anaheim and remain an exceptional fielder at third base while hitting closer to league average, he'll be an upgrade over the disastrous Kevin Newman, who he is replacing on the roster.

The worst case is that the Angels' bet on Peraza needing a change of scenery does not pay off. He will likely see spot starts and time as a late-inning defensive substitute, which does not exactly exude confidence in the 25-year old. If he becomes any worse offensively, it will be hard to justify a roster spot for Peraza beyond 2025.

The Angels, despite the underwhelming deadline, are going for it. And if they are going to make any noise in the tight AL Wild Card race, these three acquisitions are going to need to perform as well as they ever have in Anaheim.

