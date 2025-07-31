Old Andrew Chafin quote makes Angels trade sound like his worst nightmare

The Los Angeles Angels bolstered their bullpen before the MLB trade deadline in a low-level trade with the Washington Nationals, in which Jake Eder and Sam Brown went to DC in exchange for Luis García and Andrew Chafin. The Angels are not pushing any sort of significant trade chip in for the two veterans, and the deal is more meant to keep procuring positive vibes in the clubhouse rather than go all-in on 2025. García has a prior relationship with the guys in the locker room from his time with the team last year, and Chafin is known as one of the chillest dudes in MLB.

However, it's somewhat unclear at the moment if Chafin is pleased to call Anaheim, CA his new home based on a comment he made last season. When the Detroit Tigers traded the southpaw last season, he was quoted as to saying "at least it’s not California” after finding out the Texas Rangers acquired him.

"At least it's not California," Chafin said last year when he was traded to the Rangershttps://t.co/2QwLRq3p7t https://t.co/KI3Gwce5f1 — Cody Stavenhagen (@CodyStavenhagen) July 30, 2025

Andrew Chafin AKA "Big Country" AKA "The Sheriff" is from Kettering, Ohio, and has a family farm in his home state. Let's just say that Disneyland might not exactly be the most ideal surrounding for the blue collar pitcher. The 35-year-old is quite used to being on the move and away from his family for large chunks of time, exemplified best by the Angels being the ninth MLB team he will pitch for.

Chafin pitched for the Diamondbacks from 2014-2020, then made his way to the Cubs. He was on the Cubs and Athletics in 2021. He spent 2022 with the Tigers, then 2023 with the Brewers and Diamondbacks for his second go-round. He went back to the Tigers last year and was traded to the Rangers, who are, in fact, not located in California. In 2025, he opted out of his minor league deal with the Tigers and signed with the Nationals.

Chafin seems like a consummate professional, and perhaps sunny Orange County will improve his disposition towards the entirety of the state? If not the weather, then maybe the immaculate vibes that are resonating from the Angels' clubhouse. The clubhouse is buzzing these days thanks to three straight victories and Arte Moreno's decision to soft-launch a buyer stance before the deadline. At least Chafin is pitching for a semi-contender now rather than the soon-to-be eliminated Nationals.

