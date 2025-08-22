After a disappointing series against the Cincinnati Reds, the odds of the Angels making a true run at the postseason have become as close to zero as ever. This is a good team, just not good enough to end the playoff drought in Anaheim. However, there are still plenty of reasons for fans to tune into the games even as the team falls out of contention.

5 reasons to keep watching the Angels as they fall out of Wild Card race

Bryce Teodosio's electricity

While he may be a new addition to this team, Bryce Teodosio has made his name well known among Angels fans. Whether it be stealing bases, diving catches or robbing home runs, Teodosio has worked his way into the heart of Halo nation.

With his excellence in centerfield, the Angels' outfield for 2026 is locked in and turns a weakness defensively into an absolute strength. How Teodosio plays for the rest of 2025 will have a big influence on how the Angels' attack the off season.

Big, big home runs

If there is one thing this team does well, it is mash home runs. Jo Adell hit two rockets himself Tuesday night as he tried to keep this team alive. He and Taylor Ward are both flirting with 35+ home run seasons, potentially even 40 if their bats can stay this hot. Mike Trout (more on him later) and Zach Neto are always threats to go deep, and when Yoan Moncada gets a hold of one, he really gets a hold of one. They may all be solo shots because all the Angels know how to do is strike out and hit home runs, but man they are fun to watch fly.

Zach Neto's ascension

The reigning AL Player of the Week is staking his claim as one of the best shortstops in all of baseball. Neto has made his case as the best player on the Angels cut and dry as of late, and there is no bigger need this off season for the Angels' front office than to extend Neto to ensure his entire career takes place at The Big A. A dynamic defender and a threat to send the first pitch of the game into the bleachers, Neto is a true all-around talent and watching him over these final months will be one of the biggest joys for Halo fans.

José Soriano making the turn

Perhaps the biggest swing for just how good the 2026 Angels can be is the development of José Soriano. Right now, Soriano is a really good starting pitcher. Most of his starts are electric, filled with strikeouts, and show his potential as an ace. Once a month or so, Soriano has a disastrous start that seems to completely erase all the progress he had made. Each of his starts will be must watch, especially with the lens of 2026 in mind.

Mike Trout's climb to 400

The most exciting moment of the season for Angels fans will likely be when Mike Trout joins the 400 home run club. While his current slump likely has fans wishing he would forget about the home runs and just try to make solid contact, when he does eventually hit #400 it will be an incredibly gratifying moment not just for Trout, but the entire Angels organization and fan base. Through the highs and lows, Trout is the guy in Anaheim and the giving the fans a signature moment like this will be incredible.

