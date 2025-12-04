5 step plan for perfect Angels offseason to get the team back in the playoffs

The Ange's offseason is off to a solid start, and the team has a lot of flexibility as long as the Anthony Rendon buyout goes according to plan. And if Arte Moreno, Perry Minasian, and the coaching staff want to get this team back to the playoffs, they need to go all out this offseason. While nothing is a promise over a 162 game season, following these five steps will get the Angels much closer to achieving their ultimate goal in 2026.

Angels' 5 step plan for a perfect offseason

Get an ace

The trade for Grayson Rodriguez was amazing, and Alex Monoah is worth a shot (though don’t get your hopes up Halo fans) as a starter. However, this Angels team needs an ace. Missing out on Dylan Cease hurt, but if the Angels can come out of this offseason with one of the big three starters - Framber Valdez, Tatsuya Imai, or Michael King - their rotation will be in a rock solid position going into Spring Training.

Sign Kazuma Okamoto

There are a handful of veteran third basemen available in free agency for the Angels to sign. However, Kazuma Okamoto out of Japan is the most enticing option for this team. Considering the Angels’ reputation as a power driven lineup, bringing in someone like Okamoto with elite bat-to-ball skills would be a nice balance for the team.

Bring back Kenley

After a season where he was consistently one of the most dominant pitchers in the game, the Angels top priority should be to bring back Kenley Jansen. He is an exceptional reliever, climbing the all time saves leaderboard, and has shown to be a tremendous leader in the clubhouse. There are a lot of question marks in the Angels’ bullpen, but they need to ensure the ninth inning belongs to Jansen.

Trade for Marte

There is no better position player available via trade than Ketel Marte. He is one of the best hitters in the game, is under a contract that is more than fair to the team employing him, and can play practically any position on the field with a level of confidence. It will take a massive haul and at least 2-3 young, high-potential starters for the Halos to make an offer good enough to intrigue the Diamondbacks, but Perry Minasian should do everything in his power to get Marte to Anaheim.

Sign as many relievers as possible

With all of these other moves, the Angels are not going to have the finances to build a super bullpen. The best option for them is to take as many swings on bargain relievers as possible, hoping a few of them hit and find success under new pitching coach Mike Maddux. It is not the sexist strategy, but one that teams have used with success in recent years. If Jansen has the ninth, the team just needs a few arms to get the game to him with a lead.