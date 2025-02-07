A dream Angels' trade target could emerge should Alex Bregman sign with the Cubs

The Alex Bregman saga, like Pete Alonso, has held the baseball world captive for months as we're all tired of waiting to see where the superstar third baseman lands. While he'd be a perfect fit for the Angels, the chances of Arte Moreno ponying up roughly $30 million a year for another third baseman is about as likely as finding an ocean-front property in Nebraska.

However, the Chicago Cubs are emerging as real suitors for Bregman, and if the Chicago Northsiders are to land the former Astro that could push out an infielder who would become a dream trade target for the Halos.

The Cubs have one of the top prospects in baseball, Matt Shaw, ready to go to make his big league debut. As they're currently constructed, he would be their presumptive opening-day third baseman. However, a Bregman addition changes that calculus and could be advantageous for Shaw who is a better fit at second than third.

The Cubs' incumbent second baseman, Nico Hoerner, was the subject of trade talks earlier this offseason as the team looked to shed his $11.67 million salary in order to pursue upgrades elsewhere on the roster. Adding Bregman would almost assuredly put Hoernerr back on the trade block, as the Cubs' ownership is just as allergic to paying the luxury tax as Arte Moreno, and the team likely wants Shaw in the opening-day lineup.

Nico Hoerner would solve the Angels' infield woes

While not a star, Hoerner who is entering his age-28 season is a complete player who has no real warts in his game. For his career, he owns a .278/.338/.381 line which is good for a 102 wRC+. Over the last four seasons, he's posted wRC+ numbers of 106, 108, 104, and 103 and has been roughly a 4 fWAR player.

His power isn't overwhelming, his career-high in homers is 10 coming in 2022, but Hoerner is a high-contact bat and rarely strikes out with a career K-rate of 12.0%. On top of that, he brings some speed to the basepaths with 43 steals in 2023 and 31 bags swiped last season.

Perhaps his greatest asset is his glove. In 2024, he posted 11 outs above average and three defensive runs saved. The Angels rotation features a lot of pitch-to-contact hurlers, making his defensive prowess all the more valuable.

Hoerner is signed through the 2026 season at an economical salary relative to his performance. Trading for him would allow the Angels to not rush top prospect Christian Moore who has only played 25 minor league games since being drafted in the first round last year.

On top of that, Hoerner's skills and relative affordability would give the Angels a solid trade chip should they fall out of the race by the trade deadline and/or look to move on sometime before his contract expires in order to hand the second base reigns over to Moore.

We'd all love to see the Angels make a big splash for once and sign Bregman themselves, but if he lands with the Cubs an ideal consolation prize will shake free and the Angels would be wise to jump on that opportunity.

