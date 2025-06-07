The Angels and Mariners both boast a 3-7 record in their last 10 games, and are about to beat each other up while the Astros take control of the American League West once again. This will be the two teams' second matchup of the year, but their first three-game series. The Angels are 0-2 versus the Mariners this year, but it's been a fairly even rivalry the past few years -- LAA is 66-67 against Seattle dating back to 2017. The two division foes have been battling their own personal demons for years now, and their subpar records of late are for the same reasons.

Stop us if you've heard this before: the Mariners are having issues scoring runs and the Angels cannot stop allowing runs in the last 30 days. Shocking, I know!

A movable object meets a stoppable force in the Mariners-Angels series this weekend

Yes, in the past calendar month the Angels have not controlled the strike zone whatsoever, causing them to continue posting middling statistics on the run prevention side. From May 8th on, the Angels still rank dead-last in baseball in BB/9 by a sizable margin. In that span, Angels pitchers have posted an abysmal 4.96 BB/9 and the next worst team is the A's with their 4.25 mark. The Angels have a 200: 127 K:BB in the past 30 days, which is also the worst in the sport. The A's have the next worse ratio in baseball, and they have a 200:107 mark.

The Angels' inability to fill up the strike zone is certainly not helping their other statistics. In that timeframe, Angels pitchers have a 29th best 1.57 WHIP and a 28th best 4.79 FIP. The Angels are sending Kyle Hendricks, Jack Kochanowicz and Tyler Anderson to the bump this weekend, so it's not like they are putting their best foot forward against their division rival. Luckily, the Mariners have not exactly built up a lot of momentum before facing the Halos.

Per SleeperMLB, in that same timeframe of the Angels' pitchers stinking up the joint, the Mariners' offense has taken a turn for the worse. They rank 25th in RBIs (83), 25th in runs scored (84), 27th in hits (186), 28th in OPS (.643), 28th in OBP (.284) and 29th in Batting Average (.220). In their three-game sweep against a horrible Orioles' pitching staff, the Mariners could only score six total runs.

Much like it's been the past nine seasons, it will be an even matchup between the Angels and Mariners this weekend. When the Angels are on defense and the Mariners are at the plate, it might not be must-watch television... but it sure will be captivating.

