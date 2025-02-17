All Star infielder to make radical position change during Angels spring training

Late last week some surprising news came out from Angels camp with position players set to officially report on Monday, Februrary 17th. Tim Anderson, a two-time All-Star and 2019 batting champ, signed a minor league deal last month with the Halos will get significant run in the outfield this spring, according to manager Ron Washington.

Throughout his career, Anderson has been a shortstop, playing just two of his 948 career games at a position other than short. That position, second base, is where many thought he'd compete for a job as the position is unsettled heading into camp.

Instead, it appears that the Angels will split his time between his natural position of shortstop and the outfield as they look to capitalize on his speed and athleticism and add to an outfield group that so no significant additions over the course of the offseason, primary DH Jorge Soler notwithstanding.

Anderson has been a divisive and volatile figure in the past, but since joining the Halos organization he's said all the right things and spoken at length about the hard work he's done to overcome injuries and mental obstacles that have derailed his path. He also seems excited about working with the Angels coaching staff led by Washington and seems willing to do whatever it takes to, "build a beautiful story," in Anaheim -- including playing the outfield.

Tim Anderson will not be the only Angels infielder getting outfield reps

According to the same report, the versatile Luis Rengifo will be joining Anderson as a positionless nomad roaming the infield and patrolling the outfield as well.

Rengifo seemed to have a starting infield gig, likely third base, locked down, however, the Angels' signing of another former Chicago White Sox infielder, Yoan Moncada, to play third has made his role a bit less clear.

No stranger to playing a variety of positions, Rengifo's versatility has been his calling card, and unlike Anderson, he does have some experience playing in the outfield though second and third base have been his bread and butter.

Rengifo played just one inning in right field last season, but for his career has 43 games and 238 innings of outfield experience. While he has logged some limited time at all three outfield positions, the bulk of it has come in right field which accounts for 172.1 innings of his 238 that of come off the dirt.

If the Angels' wild experiment works they could find themselves with some unorthodox Mike Trout insurance while also providing Anderson a unique pathway to reinvigorate his career and Rengifo a track to consistently get at-bats after the infield got more crowded. In other words, this crazy idea might just pay off.

