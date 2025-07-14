The Angels are historically prudent with the money they have in their draft bonus pool...almost to a fault. With the highest selection the organization had in three decades, they selected UC Santa Barbara's Tyler Bremner no. 2 overall because he will sign below-slot value. Some would argue that using that high of a draft pick on an under-slot pick is non-sensical and the Angels should have just picked the best pitcher in the draft. Well, the Angels' below-slot value selection in the first round allows the Angels to spread their $16,656,400 of bonus pool money around evenly throughout the later rounds.

Despite the organizational strategy that's going on for five drafts now, last year the Angels could not sign Ryan Prager after grabbing him in the third round. Christian Moore was signed under-slot with the eighth pick in the 2024 MLB Draft, but they could not reel in Prager. As a result, the Angels received the last pick of the first day of the 2025 MLB Draft.

Angels' 2025 draft selection finalizes compensation for lost 2024 pick

The Angels passed on the University of Tennessee's Liam Doyle at no. 2, could not get Doyle's UT teammate in AJ Russell in the second round (he went no. 52 to the Texas Rangers then they passed on Tanner Franklin in favor of LSU's Chase Shores with the no. 47 pick. However, they grabbed Nate Snead with the 105th pick out of UT with the only SUP-3 pick in the draft. Take that, Prager!

More to come on Snead

