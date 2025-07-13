The LA Angels keep their cards close to their chest when it comes to who they target in MLB free agency, at the trade deadline and in the draft. In tonight's draft, their first round pick is incredibly unclear despite the team having the second overall selection. There are rampant rumors that they will opt for the University of Tennessee's Liam Doyle, but that is far from a sure thing. Corona High School's Seth Hernandez is certainly a target, as well as Florida State's Jamie Arnold, Fort Cobb-Broxton High School's Eli Willits (son of former Angels player Reggie Willits), or maybe even Stillwater High School's Ethan Holliday or LSU's Kade Anderson. If the Angels opt for anybody outside those five players, say Oregon State's Aiva Arquette for example, that would be a shocking development based on reports leading up to the draft.

Until recently, nobody was trying to pinpoint who the Halos might select outside the first round. Per ESPN's Kiley McDaniel:

"The Angels love Daniel Pierce but likely can't land him. Keep an eye on Mason Pike and Sam Horn as the starter targets along with basically any college arm with reliever risk at later picks: Brian Curley, Cade Obermueller, Chase Shores, Tanner Franklin, A.J. Russell, Lucas Kelly and Mason Morris." McDaniel

Final ESPN mock draft previews who the Angels could draft with later picks

Daniel Pierce and Mason Pike are the only high schoolers of that group on 10 draft prospects, with Pierce being the one true position player McDaniel listed. Pierce is the 13th ranked player according to MLB.com, so he will undoubtedly be gone before the Angels make the 47th pick in the second round.

Pike, the 135th ranked prospect, is listed as a two-way player, as the high schooler from Washington State is both a shortstop and right-handed pitcher. Pike would attend Oregon State should he not agree to a contract with whichever team drafts him, but the Angels will likely go below-slot with the no. 2 pick -- meaning if they go with Pike in a later round, they could reel him into their pipeline.

The third name McDaniel added there was the University of Missouri's Sam Horn, which is interesting given that he threw 10.1 innings with rather poor results for the Tigers last year. He missed the entirety of the 2024 college baseball season due to a Tommy John surgery, and allowed two home runs and eight walks in 2025. The Angels love fast-moving college arms, and Horn seems more like a project than somebody they might promote with haste.

The other seven names also pitched D1 like Horn, with the University of Iowa's Cade Obermueller totaling the most innings with 83.1. With that higher inning count in 15 starts for the Hawkeyes, he posted an impressive 12.64 K/9, 3.66 K:BB and 2.88 FIP last season. LSU's Shores is a flamethrower, and the Angels love them some velocity (see: their entire bullpen). UGA's Curley has similar velo as Shores, but is more known for his spin and ride. The University of Tennessee's Russell is more of a physical specimen, with a low release point and great arm-side run that plays up the heater's effectiveness...plus the Angels love them some Volunteers. It'd be a great story if the Angels went with Doyle and Russell (and/or Tanner Franklin) to pair with Christian Moore and Ben Joyce.

UT's Franklin, Arizona State's Lucas Kelly and University of Mississippi's Mason Morris are the only true relievers of the group, with Franklin being the only one to record a start last season. Morris had the best FIP, WHIP, K/9 and HR/9 of that group, while Franklin flashed the highest velo when he touched 99.5 MPH on May 11th against Vandy. Kelly touched 98.5 MPH, and seems to be the player that the Angels could select later than anybody else of those 10. LAA would certainly develop any of them as starters, however.

More LA Angels News from Halo Hangout