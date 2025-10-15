The Angels season did not go where it needed to go this year. While a step forward and some individual progressions were enough to consider this season a success, the franchise extended its MLB worst playoff drought to 11 years. As the postseason ramps up, evaluating each player and position group will be key to examining where the team needs to focus most this upcoming season.

Angels 2025 Outfielders Grades

Taylor Ward: B+

Ward was one of the most consistent hitters for the Angels this season, and even with his batting average being lower than one would hope for he was a top bat in the American League. While the decision to keep Ward in Anaheim rather than trade him could be revisited this off season, the Angels can bank on solid production from Ward going forward as his bat has been one of the most consistent parts of the team for years now.

Jo Adell: A-

The breakout Halo fans had been waiting years for finally arrived. Jo Adell’s ascension into one of the elite bats in the AL was one of the best parts of the season for the organization and fans alike. While trade rumors will almost certainly circulate Adell, Perry Minasian would do very well to keep Adell in Anaheim and even try to extend him before he has another monstrous season.

Mike Trout: B

As usual, Mike Trout was exceptional when he played. This grade is largely due to the injury he suffered early in the season that kept him out for a month and then limited him to being a strict DH for the remainder of the season. Outside of his outlier of a home run drought, Halo fans have nothing to worry about with Trout going forward in terms of a decline in production. While there is hope he’ll play corner outfield next season, the team may be wise to operate as if he will be the DH full-time.

Bryce Teodosio: C+

After an outrageous flash when he debuted, Bryce Teodosio’s bat cooled off significantly over the final weeks of the season. He has the skills to be one of the best defensive center fielders in baseball while being an exceptional threat on the base paths. But if Teodosio wants regular playing time next season, he’ll have to advance his offensive game enough to warrant putting his name in the lineup.

Jorge Soler: D-

The worst off season acquisition of last year (and arguably Minasian’s tenure), Jorge Soler had a 2025 to forget. Injuries, poor play, and a contract that is certainly too high made this season a rough go for Soler. He’ll be a name to watch in terms of a salary dump trade, but hoping for a bounce back in 2026 would be a blindly optimistic choice.