Angels 2025 Position Grades: The good, the bad, and the ugly of the starting rotation

The Angels' season, in the end, came down to their rotation. When the rotation pitched well, the team found success. When they didn't, well, they lost (a lot). The group as a whole is encouraging going into 2026 despite the lack of a true top-end starter. While the Angels' regulars in the outfield were one of the strongest position groups, the rotation takes a lot more parsing to grade out their 2025 season. For clarity, only starting pitchers who made at least five starts are included here.

Angels 2025 grades for starting rotation

Yusei Kikuchi - A

One of the best free agent signings of the entire off season was Yusei Kikuchi. His deal with the Angels appears to have been an absolute bargain, as Kikuchi went on to lead the league in starts with 33 (and called out the Angels when his final start was cut short). He was extremely efficient all season, as 25 of his starts saw him allow three runs or less. His strikeouts are not going to lead the league, but Kikuchi was an absolutely reliable arm all season for an Angels team that was desperately in need of that.

Jose Soriano - B+

While Jose Soriano's ERA was higher than his mark in 2024 where he appeared to break out, the stats still support the idea of a step forward for Soriano in 2025. His FIP was the lowest of his career, he stayed healthy all season, and saw his strikeout rate increase while keeping the ball inside the park at a better rate as well. Soriano has all the makings of an ace if he can lower his walk numbers and perform as well in Anaheim as he does on the road.

Tyler Anderson - C+

Angels fans have had a love/hate relationship with Tyler Anderson, but he still graded out as a net positive for the 2025 season (2.0 WAR per Baseball Reference). He was elite to start the season, awful in July, and around average the rest of the way. He'll be an absolutely fine back-end rotation piece in 2026.

Kyle Hendricks - B-

While his ERA was higher than Anderson's, Kyle Hendricks was signed for $2.5 million and was likely viewed as a placeholder in the rotation until a top pitching prospect was ready. Instead, he made 31 starts and after a rough March/April posted a 4.45 ERA over the rest of the season. While unclear if he will play one more season, all signs point to Hendricks being able to twirl his 86 MPH sinker another season if he'd like.

Jack Kochanowicz - F

The Angels' rotation going into the 2025 season - fairly or unfairly - was counting on the continued breakout of Jack Kochanowicz. That never came, and Kochanowicz was one of the worst statistical pitchers in the big leagues. He was eventually replaced in the rotation and will attempt to rebound when Spring Training rolls around next season.

Caden Dana - C+

In his five starts, Caden Dana provided some mixed results. He definitely worked better as a starter than as a reliever, but if he continues to walk batters at such a high rate, it will be difficult for him to find very much success in the big leagues. That being said, 2026 is the season the Angels should let him fully attempt to last in the rotation.

Mitch Farris - C-

After his exceptional debut against the Kansas City Royals and a strong second start, Mitch Farris came back down to Earth. His final three starts saw him allow 16 runs in 13.1 innings. He was absolutely dominant in the minor leagues this season, and could find himself competing for a rotation spot in 2026 depending on how the off season in Anaheim goes.