Angels 2026 MLB Draft: Picks, bonus pool, and everything else you need to know

We have finally arrived at draft season, and the Los Angeles Angels are going to be a team to watch. After firing Perry Minasian and hiring John Mozeliak out of nowhere, fans and experts alike are about to get a first real look at how the team's philosophy regarding their future plans and talent acquisition is going to change after the front office purge.

Now, we shouldn't expect the Angels to do some sort of radical pivot when it comes to the draft, as Mozeliak has only been on the job for a couple weeks and he has already said that he is going to lean on the team officials who have been working on the Angels' draft strategy for months. We'll see what they ultimately decide upon in terms of a plan, but here is what we DO know so far.

Angels 2026 MLB Draft: What is LA's draft bonus pool and where are they picking in the first round?

Due to the rules regarding teams that contribute to revenue sharing not being eligible to pick in the lottery for consecutive years, the Angels found themselves on the outside looking in of the 2026 draft lottery, and they ended up with the No. 12 overall pick as a result.

The way that MLB draft bonus pools work is actually pretty simple. Each pick in rounds 1-10 is assigned a slot value. Then, you add up the value of all of a team's picks and boom, you have their total draft bonus pool. Given that the Angels don't have any extra draft picks this year and they were also not eligible for the draft lottery, LA only has the 16th-ranked draft bonus pool in MLB in 2026 at $11,755,400.

Who are experts predicting the Angels will pick?

Given where the Angels are picking in the first round and how this draft class is breaking down, there are a lot of ways things could go down at No. 12 this year. Complicating matters is that the Angels have a new sheriff in town in John Mozeliak, so assuming that LA is going to just grab whichever college player the Angels think could move up the quickest probably won't work.

However, there are some draft targets that have been fairly consistently mentioned throughout the pre-draft process when it comes to the Angels' pick. Recent mock drafts have included LSU outfielder Derek Curiel and USC LHP Mason Edwards prominently, although it does seem as though Coastal Carolina RHP Cameron Flukey and Florida RHP Liam Peterson are also in the mix.

Complete list of Angels' 2026 MLB Draft picks

First Round - No. 12

Second Round - No. 45

Third Round - No. 81

Fourth Round - No. 109

Fifth Round - No. 141

Angels pick sixth in every round from rounds 6-20