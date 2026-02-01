Angels 2026 Spring Training Primer: Schedule, Tickets, How to Watch

For better or worse, the offseason is winding down and spring training is approaching rapidly. With the Los Angeles Angels, there are still a lot of questions as to how new manager Kurt Suzuki is going to deploy this roster this coming season. We know that Mike Trout is going to be in there if he is healthy and front half of the rotation is pretty well settled. After that, things get pretty hazy.

If history is any indication, general manager Perry Minasian could have some tricks up his sleeve even as spring training gets underway. However, for those that are planning to make the trip to Arizona and just want to know when and how they can show up to Diablo Stadium and watch some games, we can help with that.

What is the Angels' spring training schedule for 2026?

All of these times on the Angels' spring training schedule are subject to change. With all of the TV uncertainty at the moment (more on that in a bit), we could see start times move around to accommodate new TV deals as well as potential weather issues. This is what things look like right now.

February 11 - First workout for pitchers and catchers

February 21 - vs. Dodgers, 12:10 PM PST

February 22 - @ Diamondbacks, 12:10 PM PST

February 23 - vs. Rangers, 12:10 PM PST

February 24 - vs. Giants (split squad), 12:10 PM PST

February 24 - @ Rockies (split squad), 12:10 PM PST

February 25 - @ Padres, 12:10 PM PST

February 26, vs. Cubs, 12:10 PM PST

February 27 - @ Reds, 12:05 PM EST

February 28 - vs Diamondbacks, 12:10 PM PST

March 1 - @ Dodgers, 12:05 PM PST

March 2 - vs. Royals, 12:10 PM PST

March 3 - @ Mariners, 12:10 PM PST

March 4 - vs. Italy (exhibition), 12:10 PM PST

March 5 - vs. Athletics, 12:10 PM PST

March 6 - @ Guardians, 12:05 PM PST

March 7 - vs. Brewers (split squad), 12:10 PM PST

March 7 - @ Athletics (split squad) in Las Vegas, 1:05 PM PST

March 8 - @ Rangers (split squad), 1:05 PM PST

March 8 - @Athletics (split squad) in Las Vegas, 1:05 PM PST

March 9 - @ Giants, 1:05 PM PST

March 10 - vs. Padres, 1:10 PM PST

March 11 - @ White Sox, 1:05 PM PST

March 13 - vs. Guardians, 1:10 PM PST

March 14 - vs. Mariners, 1:10 PM PST

March 15 - vs. Rockies, 1:10 PM PST

March 16 - @ Athletics, 1:05 PM PST

March 17 - @ Cubs, 6:05 PM PST

March 18 - @ Brewers (split squad), 1:10 PM PST

March 18 - vs. Reds (split squad), 1:10 PM PST

March 19 - @ Royals (split squad), 1:05 PM PST

March 19 - vs. Guardians Prospects (Spring Breakout game), 1:10 PM PST

March 20 - vs. White Sox, 12:10 PM PST

March 22 - vs. Dodgers, 6:07 PM PST

March 23 - @ Dodgers, 6:10 PM PST

March 24 - @ Dodgers, 5:10 PM PST

How do you buy tickets for Angels spring training games this year?

Generally speaking, tickets to spring training games are pretty easy to get right at the gate in Tempe if that is your thing. There is a general link for buying tickets right on the official Diablo Stadium website, but it is honestly easier to just use this spring training schedule link. After that, just choose the games you want to buy tickets to by tapping the little ticket icon and you are on your way.

How can you watch Angels spring training games on TV?

So, this is tricky because the Angels just terminated their TV deal in the wake of even more disruption in TV deals and rights payments. In 2025, Fox Sports West broadcasted 31 spring training games, but the Angels would probably settle for any spring training games to get broadcast at this point.