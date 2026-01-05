Angels add former Phillies' left-handed utility man to build infield depth

Last offseason, Perry Minasian and the Angels' front office went into the year without a group of down-and-out veteran infielders in the mix for playing time in Anaheim. Scott Kingery played 19 games for the team, Kevin Newman totaled 56 appearances, Nicky Lopez provided relief on the mound during the Opening Day blowout, and Tim Anderson played in 31 games for the team. Altogether, those players provided negative 1.6 WAR for the Angels. The problem was not bringing these players in, but instead putting the team in a situation where they would be important players for the team right away. As depth signings, these veterans can provide value. But as starters and regular contributors, they drowned the team early on.

Now, the Angels have seemingly learned from those mistakes this offseason. They have signed some quality depth pieces to the organization on minor league contracts (including a former Yankees' catching prospect with legit pop), and have continued that trend by bringing in a journeyman infielder that provides a skill the Angels desperately need: left-handed hitting.

Angels sign former Phillies' infielder Donovan Walton

While the Angels and their fans are likely hoping to land a different Donovan from the the St. Louis Cardinals, Brendon Donovan is nonetheless an ample addition to the organizations' depth in the infield. The team has reportedly come to terms with Donovan on a minor league contract, and likely are giving the Oklahoma State University alum an invite to Spring Training as well.

Donovan spent 2025 with the Philadelphia Phillies, and was with the San Franciscio Giants and Seattle Mariners prior to his time at Citizen's Bank Park. He has the skill to play all over the infield defensively, as well as playing some corner outfield as well. At the plate, Donovan has never found success in the big leagues. His defense continues to get him looks, though, and a new environment with a new hitting coach is always worth the chance at such a cheap cost.

Donovan is not a zero at the plate, as his Triple-A numbers show. He has slashed .281/.365/.435 in his Triple-A career, showing the possibillity of Donovan one day being a somewhat reliable contributor at the plate. His career has so far been spent in baseball purgatory - too good for Triple-A but not good enough to last on an MLB bench - but the door remains open for Donovan to chance that narrative.

With an entirely new coaching staff in Anaheim, maybe Donovan has a hot Spring Training and provides some quality playing time for the Angels in 2026. Worst case, they'll know they have a solid defender in Triple-A (rather than on the Opening Day roster) waiting for them in case of injury.