Angels already replaced Jack Kochanowicz but the real answer may be elsewhere

The Los Angeles Angels had to make a call on who would replace Jack Kochanowicz after the right-handed pitcher went on the IL with elbow inflammation. They decided to go with Sam Aldegheri but it’s fair to wonder if that is the best move.

Aldegheri’s numbers have been pretty solid in 2026 for the Angels. He has a 2.25 ERA through 12 innings pitched. His most recent outing against the Houston Astros was a good one as he pitched a scoreless inning. Yet, it’s still questionable if he’s really the best long-term solution.

Caden Dana is in Triple-A right now and could pretty seamlessly slide into Kochanowicz’s spot in the rotation. He’s made eight starts on the season and has a 4.31 ERA, with 34 strikeouts and 16 walks.

Those numbers don’t jump off the page, but he is pitching in the Pacific Coast League which is notorious for being hitter-friendly. The lowest ERA for a qualified starter in the PCL is 3.46, so Dana has actually pitched quite well.

Dana’s big league numbers have certainly left a lot to be desired. He has a 7.17 ERA in 42 and 2/3 innings with the Angels over the last two seasons. But his minor league numbers are much improved from last season, so there is reason to believe his big league results will be better this time around.

Angels have higher-upside options other than Aldegheri

If not Dana, what about George Klassen? He was briefly called up to the big leagues earlier in 2026 and struggled to the tune of a 11.57 ERA in 4 and 2/3 innings. He walked an alarming 10 batters and it certainly looked like he wasn’t quite ready which is why he was sent back down.

Since his demotion to Triple-A, he continued to struggle initially. But he’s calmed things down a bit in his last few starts. In his three starts since May 26, he has pitched five innings and allowed two earned runs or less in all three outings. The walks are still a concern but he’s showing signs of improvement.

Compare their numbers to Aldegheri, who has a 7.24 ERA in Triple-A on the season. He’s struck out just 32 batters and walked 23 in 46 innings, so it’s fair to wonder if his big league numbers are something of a mirage.

For now they will roll with the lefty, but if he falters then the Angels should probably turn to either Dana or Klassen since they both have more upside and have shown more promise in Triple-A.