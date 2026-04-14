George Klassen demotion could force Angels in the direction of a familiar free agent

George Klassen is viewed as one of the Los Angeles Angels' top pitching prospects, but the team is already altering his development plan. A finger injury forced an early exit for Klassen in his second career start. Beyond the injury, the early results weren't encouraging for the 24-year-old, giving up six runs on seven hits and ten walks in less than five innings of work.

Klassen was optioned back to Triple-A, and it leaves a void in LA's starting rotation. Grayson Rodriguez isn't close to returning to the starting rotation, and there have been few updates provided on Alek Manoah's status.

It's quickly becoming clear why the Angels spent the final few weeks of the offseason looking for another established starting pitcher. Their rotation was littered with question marks after Jose Soriano, Yusei Kikuchi, and Reid Detmers. Now, it would seem that the Angels will be forced to turn to one of Walbert Urena or Sam Aldegheri.

Not exactly the most encouraging updates for an Angels team that has played .500 baseball through the first two weeks of the regular season. If the Halos are trying to spin MLB's parity into surprise contention this season, it may be in their best interest to reunite with a familiar pitcher who has been overlooked in free agency.

Angels' rotation uncertainty should point them toward Lucas Giolito.

When the Angels were trying to squeeze out a playoff run during Shohei Ohtani's final season with the team, they had an aggressive push at the trade deadline that included a trade for Lucas Giolito. It didn't work out as the former Chicago White Sox pitcher posted a 6.89 ERA through six starts with the Angels before being waived.

Giolito has spent the past two years with the Boston Red Sox. After missing all of 2024, he posted a 3.41 ERA through 26 starts last season. Beneath the hood, his 5.01 xERA and 4.17 FIP didn't look all that encouraging and may explain why he is still available in free agency.

Giolito is far from a perfect option, and as of last week, there are still reasons to believe he will remain a free agent for a little bit longer. Giolito has been holding out hope for a multi-year deal, and if that's the case, the Angels (and the rest of baseball) will likely continue to look elsewhere for pitching depth.

If there's a realization from Giolito's camp that he will need to take a one-year deal, the Angels should give him a call. If nothing else, he can stabilize the backend of the rotation while eating innings. Fast forward to July, and with success, Giolito could be an ideal trade candidate. A scenario that currently beats the reality facing the Angels in the aftermath of Klassen's demotion.