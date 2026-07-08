Angels approaching 2026 MLB Draft with mindset that is long overdue

There's a new sheriff in town, and it's becoming clearer by the day that with John Mozeliak at the helm, things are going to be run quite a bit differently. Changes have long been needed for the Los Angeles Angels, and while Mozeliak won't be the man to oversee things for the long haul, he's the vanguard of change.

The most important area where change is needed is drafting and player development. The Angels' player development apparatus was universally panned in a recent anonymous poll of players by The Athletic. That's because the strategy under Perry Minasian was to draft the most MLB-ready player (bonus points if he'll sign for as little bonus money as possible), and then rush him to the majors as quickly as possible.

Mozeliak has made it clear that will no longer be the case. He'll be deferring to the current scouting apparatus that's already in place, which is a good thing because you don't want to upend things this close to the July 11 draft. He's also given a directive to get the best possible prospect, regardless of how long his timeline to reach the majors may be.

Angels interim John Mozeliak on the Angels approach this upcoming draft, via MLBNR:



“I’ve told [amateur scouting director Tim McIlvaine] that I would like us to take the best player possible. Obviously we’re in a situation where there’s no urgency to rush anybody anywhere.” — BTH (@BeyondTheHalo) July 5, 2026

John Mozeliak could be setting up the Angels for a bright future by executing this drastically different approach

The Angels' recent drafts have been interesting, to say the least. It's hard to call guys like Zach Neto or Nolan Schanuel busts, per se, but both youngsters feel like unfinished products. Neto played a total of 48 minor league games from being drafted in the first round in 2022 to making his major league debut in 2023. For Schanuel, the number was just 22 games in the minors until he was called up the same year he was drafted.

It's an interesting thought exercise to think about whether or not these guys would be better if they weren't rushed along. For Neto and Schanuel, it's tough to tell, but when you look at a player like Ryan Johnson, it's clear that Los Angeles has been guilty of developmental malpractice.

The next piece is how the club has selected lower-ceiling college players over higher-ceiling high schoolers, in large part because of the need to feed talent to the big league club as soon as possible. Christian Moore over Konnor Griffin is a prime example of this phenomenon, as is Tyler Bremner over Seth Hernandez (and others).

It looks like Mozeliak is setting the Halos up to hit the trifecta. They're going to draft the right prospects for the future, not the present. They're going to develop them properly and with patience. And, if we're to believe his trade deadline strategy has him open to wheel and deal, he's willing to cash in his chips for prospects that can build a real window of contention. Bonus points if he can keep Arte Moreno at bay.

There is going to be a lot of short-term pain, though that's not really all that different than what we're experiencing now, but the Angels could have a legitimately bright future for the first time in a long time. The first step towards building that is Mozeliak executing on his plan in the draft this weekend.