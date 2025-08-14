The 2024 Angels are the worst in franchise history, but they were able to pull one win off that helped spearhead an impressive feat in 2025. On September 4th, 2024, the Angels defeated the soon-to-be world champion Los Angeles Dodgers. While it was a meaningless victory in the grand scheme of things, the 2024 Angels unknowingly started one of the longest win streaks vs. the Dodgers juggernaut in recent history.

Angels are 1 win away from extending winning streak vs. Dodgers to historic length

The Angels' current six-game winning streak vs. the Dodgers, which dates back to last season, is tied for the longest in franchise history. The 2003 and 2004 Angels won six straight vs. the Dodgers, and that was the only other occurrence of the Angels being able to dominate the Dodgers to this length. If LAA can complete a sweep vs. LAD, it would be the franchise's first seven-game winning streak against their crosstown rivals. Dating back to 2018, the Angels have the second longest win streak vs. Dave Roberts' crew in baseball.

Unfortunately for the Angels, they do have to share some of the current limelight with the Milwaukee Brewers. The Angels' active win streak vs. LAD does rank second to the Brewers' current eight-gamer against them. Unlike the Angels who have been making their bones this year by beating the Dodgers and Athletics, the Brewers are dominating everybody in baseball right now.

As everybody knows, it's incredibly difficult to sweep anybody once...but especially a super-team like the Dodgers. The Angels have the opportunity to sweep them twice this year. Dating back to 2000, only 7 franchises have been able to sweep the Dodgers twice in a season. If you subtract the Dodgers' fellow National League West members, only three teams have been able to do so. The 2019 Angels are one of those teams, as well as the 2006 St. Louis Cardinals and 2025 Brewers.

The Angels are sending Kyle Hendricks to the bump opposite Shohei Ohtani, who will throw 4 innings tonight against his former ballclub. Nothing would be sweeter for Angels fans and Dodgers haters than for Ohtani to continue to perform extraordinarily well this series en route to his team getting swept. Ohtani's individual performance has continued to be admirable against the Angels, all but securing his 4th league MVP, but the Dodgers are on the verge of losing their division lead to the San Diego Padres.

May the 'Tungsten Arm' O'Doyle Curse persist for Ohtani. Let's light that baby up!

