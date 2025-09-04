Angels are mismanaging development of this under-the-radar starting pitcher

All season, the Angels' rotation has been called into question. Whether it was Kyle Hendricks, Tyler Anderson, or Jack Kochanowicz, there has been a consistent call for better production from the Halos' starting pitchers. And while Kochanowicz is back in the minor leagues and Anderson is on the injured list, the Angels still aren't giving a chance to the pitcher who showed he can survive in the majors at this same time last season and is one of the best pitchers in the organization.

In 2024, Sam Aldegheri was called up in late August to make a few starts for the Angels. The left-handed pitcher became the first Italian born and raised MLB player and made his country and team proud by going six innings in his first start. He allowed only two runs and struck out three, showing the promise and potential Halos fans and front office employees were hoping for. His next start saw dominate, as he threw another six innings. This time, Aldegheri allowed only one run against the then-defending World Series champs Texas Rangers, striking out seven batters.

In his third start, Aldegheri's lack of experience caught up to him, and he only lasted two innings while giving up four runs and walking five batters. A bad start, surely, but the kind that the Angels allowed consistently for their other starts to produce. And now, Aldegheri is seemingly out of the view of the Angels as they instead called up Mitch Farris to start in the rotation.

And while Farris deserves his shot in the big league rotation, it does beg the question of what the Halos plan to do with Aldegheri. He has been rock solid in the minor leagues this season, even with the Angels calling him up to serve as a reliever multiple times. And while his MLB ERA hovers above 10 this season, that more so falls on the way the Angels are using him than Aldegheri's own talent.

The Angels' top pitching prospects did not have an overall productive 2025 season. Caden Dana has been inconsistent, George Klassen has fought back from a scary injury, and Tyler Bremner won't even be pitching this year. Aldegheri has been a reliable arm all season as a starting pitcher, improving on his ERA even if his strikeout numbers have dipped in the minor leagues. He absolutely deserves a shot in the rotation this season, and Aldegheri should be one of the main competitors for a 2026 rotation spot in Spring Training.

