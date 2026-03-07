Angels are sitting on a potential closer candidate that no one is talking about

The Los Angeles Angels have a bit of a closer competition on their hands in spring training. While Robert Stephenson was the favorite coming into camp, with Ben Joyce seen as another possibility, both pitchers have yet to face anyone in the Cactus League as they try to recover from injury.

That could open the door for veteran Hunter Strickland to become the team's closer at least early in the season.

Angels have sneaky closer candidae on their hands with Hunter Strickland

Strickland has spent the last two seasons with the Angels and has put up some solid numbers. In 2024, he had a 3.31 ERA in 71 appearances, and last season he had a 3.27 ERA in 19 appearances.

He injured his shoulder in July last season and missed the rest of the year, but the Angels decided to bring him back on a minor league deal this spring.

So far, Strickland looks pretty good. He has made just two appearances but has allowed just one hit and no runs while striking out one batter across two innings.

It would not be an ideal situation to have a 37-year-old pitcher who hasn't been a regular closer since 2018 as your ninth-inning man, but the Angels may not have a lot of options if both Stephenson and Joyce are not ready to go by Opening Day.

Both of those guys can be elite and dominant when they are healthy, but injuries have just been such a huge issue for them. Stephenson has only thrown ten innings in an Angels uniform after signing a three-year, $33 million deal before the 2024 season.

As for Joyce, he has electric stuff, but injuries have always been a big part of what has held him back, even in his college days at the University of Tennessee.

It would be unreasonable to expect either pitcher to last the full season, so it would be wise to have some contingency plans. Strickland may be one of the better options the team can turn to if those guys are hurt.

No longer is Strickland a guy who can throw in the upper-90s and blow guys away with his stuff. Perhaps his most memorable moment came back when he was with the San Francisco Giants, and he intentionally beaned Bryce Harper with that impressive fastball.

Now, Strickland relies on a five-pitch mix to get the job done. It may not be a typical closer profile, but the guy has done it before, and he's fearless, so do not be shocked if he closes some games this year, especially if other guys are on the shelf.