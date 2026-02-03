Angels’ best pitching fix might come from division rival’s latest roster move

The Los Angeles Angels likely want to end the offseason with an addition to their starting rotation, but the odds of them being the team to land Framber Valdez or Zac Gallen. The Angels' offseason has been defined by projects, with their notable moves pointing to the hope that a change of scenery works for guys like Grayson Rodriguez, Josh Lowe, and Vaughn Grissom.

Chances are the Angels' swing at upgrading the rotation would be identifying someone of the change-of-scenery variety instead of an established option. In that case, they may have just been gifted an ideal opportunity by the Houston Astros.

Like the Angels, the Astros have gone with projects in their effort to replace Valdez. Tatsuya Imai certainly was their largest swing, but they recently traded for Kai-Wei Teng. In doing so, they designated J.P. France for assignment.

France was a late-bloomer for the Astros, making his Major League debut when he was 28 in 2023. It was an encouraging campaign, posting an ERA of 3.83 in a tick over 136 innings pitched, and it seemed like he was on his way to becoming a mainstay in Houston's rotation.

A shoulder injury derailed his 2024 season, his ERA ballooning to 7.46 in only 5 starts before being shut down. He made a pair of appearances for the Astros near the end of last season, but it had become clear that the organization had viewed him as an afterthought.

J.P. France could be an ideal buy-low candidate for the Angels

The circumstances of the Angels and the season in front of them must be repeated. Sure, adding someone as an established starting pitcher would push them closer to relevancy in the AL West, but there's been no indication that the front office has been given the green light to spend to that level. That's why Valdez or Gallen are pipe dreams for the Angels.

That is why France is an intriguing option for their rotation. He seemingly is healthy, and his velocity at the end of the 2025 season (93.4 mph) wasn't far off from his rookie season (93 mph). If the Angels can unlock the version of France that had success in 2023, that's a cost-effective solution to their need in the rotation.

Or, if nothing else, it will give the Angels an ideal trade chip at the trade deadline this August.