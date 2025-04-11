When do the Angels promote Christian Moore?

Remember when the Angels' top prospect was largely expected to make the Opening Day roster out of spring training? Well, Moore is not off to a terribly hot start to his first full professional season, which is to be expected. While he gets some seasoning in Double-A Rocket City, the Angels will continue to roll with players like Luis Rengifo, Tim Anderson, Kevin Newman, Nicky Lopez, and Kyren Paris at second base. That sounds like a whole lot of quantity, but the quality has yet to be fully revealed (especially at the plate).

The Angels are hoping to not promote Moore out of necessity, but could he play his way to The Show during the summer? Angels fans is hoping he can force the evaluators' hands and hit his way to the majors, as everybody is hoping to catch a sneak preview of their double play duo of the future. Can you picture the Neto-Moore-Schanuel double plays already?