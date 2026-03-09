Angels bizarre last-minute TV reversal has fans wondering what just happened

The Los Angeles Angels fanbase has endured a tumultuous start to 2026, and the regular season hasn't even started yet. But the team's new television deal is just the latest twist in a bizarre offseason for the Los Angeles faithful.

The Sports Business Journal reportedly late last week that the Angels were planning to launch their own television station. According to the report, the Angels purchased Main Street Sports' 50% share of FanDuel Sports Network West and had plans to announce their own regional sports network.

Angels will remain on FanDuel Sports Network West after all

It now appears, however, that the Halos have reversed course and will return to FanDuel Sports Network West for the 2026 season. The team's first televised game this season will be on February 22 at Angel Stadium against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Before we delve into the unknown, let's take a look at what we do know. The Angels entire slate of regular season games — excluding national broadcasts like FOX, AppleTV, and others — will be available on FanDuel Sports Network West. That's channel 692 for DirecTV customers, Spectrum channel 320, and channel 64 for Cox (Orange County).

Furthermore, the on-air talent of Wayne Randazzo, Mark Gubicza, and Erica Weston will be back for the 2026 season. The Angels will continue offer both pregame and postgame coverage. In other words, if you like what you saw last season, get ready to enjoy an exciting new season of Angels baseball.

There are, however, a couple lingering concerns. The Angels are the only team of those who registered a dispute with Main Street Sports to return to the platform. The Atlanta Braves created their own television network, while teams like the Cincinnati Reds, Miami Marlins, and Detroit Tigers partnered with Major League Baseball as their broadcast partner for 2026.

Is Main Street Sports still the parent company of FanDuel Sports Network West? Did the Angels buy out Main Street Sports and decide not to rebrand? The details have yet to emerge, but one things has been painfully clear to Angels fans. Just when think you've got things figured out, think again.

The Angels open the 2026 season in just over two weeks against the Houston Astros. And, it'll be televised (for now) on FanDuel Sports Network West.