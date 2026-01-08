Looming TV dispute suddenly explains Angels' quiet offseason

The Los Angeles Angels' fanbase has endured a rather ho-hum offseason to this point. Sure, the Grayson Rodriguez addition looks promising, and GM Perry Minasian has done a good job of adding solid arms to the Angels' bullpen. Even more uplifting was finally moving out from underneath Anthony Rendon's mistake of a contract — though the Halos still owe their failed star the remainder of his deal.

But the Angels haven't been very aggressive in free agency to date. In fact, recent reports suggested that Minasian and Co. were sort of sitting on the periphery, ready to strike a deal if one of the big-name free agents fell through the cracks.

But recent reporting from Evan Drellich and Katie Woo of The Athletic (subscription required) may have shed some light on the Angels' relatively quiet offseason. Main Street Sports Group, the operator of the FanDuel Sports Network regional sports channels, is attempting to re-negotiate deals with nine of the Major League Baseball teams with whom they have partnerships. The Angels are, of course, among that group.

Angels stuck in limbo while FanDuel Sports Network attempts to renegotiate TV deal

According to The Athletic, Main Street Sports lost approximately $200 million last year. It's assumed that teams may now lose money or end up with a new broadcast partner for the upcoming season. This could cause teams to spend less in free agency, knowing that they're likely to receive less in revenue from their television partners in 2026.

It appears that negotiations between Main Street Sports and the nine MLB teams are ongoing, but the outlook is not good. The most likely result will be for MLB to handle television production for teams that leave Main Street Sports in the future.

Obviously the longer this drama continues, the more it will affect the Angels' spending. Even worse for fans, this could dictate how Angels' games are broadcast in 2026 and beyond. It's all very frustrating, and the hope is that Main Street Sports, the Halos, and MLB as a whole figure out a solution before spring training begins next month.