Angels add former Mariners' reliever to rejuvenated bullpen

The Angels have not done a ton of adding this offseason - they have barely spent the $13 million they saved in the Taylor Ward for Grayson Rodriguez trade - but of the additions they have made the bullpen has been a focus point. A trio of veteran signings in Drew Pomeranz (who is one of the biggest steals of the offseason), Jordan Romano, and Kirby Yates has given new life to this bullpen. Yates gets to reunite with Mike Maddux as his pitching coach, and that duo constructed one of the best seasons of Yates' career in Texas two years ago. And while the fans may have to wait for their star signing, Perry Minasian and Co. has once again added a reliever to this mix of arms in the bullpen.

Tayler Saucedo came into the big leagues for the Toronto Blue Jays in 2021, finally making his debut at the age of 28. After two seasons where Saucedo pitched just under 30 innings for the Blue Jays, he was placed on waivers and quickly claimed by the Seattle Mariners. He found success up in the Pacific North West, owning an ERA of 3.54 in his first two seasons for the Mariners. In 10 games in 2025, though, Saucedo posted a 7.43 ERA and was demoted to the minor leagues and quickly found himself on the IL with a lat strain, sidelining him for two months. At season's end, he was non-tendered.

Angels nab former Mariners reliever Tayler Saucedo

It appears Saucedo is employed once again, though, this time by the Los Angeles Angels per Saucedo's own Instagram account. He is the latest of many signings by Minasian and the front office to upgrade the bullpen. The relief situation in Anaheim was dire, especially after Kenley Jansen landed in Detroit to close games for the Tigers. Now, Minasian has done an ample job of adding a handful of relievers with major league experience. Their success in each's time in the big league varies, but nonetheless it has been a job well done. Now, Saucedo joins that group.

Odds are, it is a minor league contract with an invite to Spring Training for the left-handed Saucedo. He'll join Brock Burke and Pomeranz as southpaws looking to make an impact for the Angels next season, and should see time in the big leagues whether he makes the Opening Day roster or not. Relievers with MLB experience make for great organizational depth, and Saucedo did post a sub-3.00 ERA in Triple-A last season. If he has found his former self, Saucedo will be a huge asset in 2026. And if not, he'll provide valuable depth in the organization regardless.