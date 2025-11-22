When Taylor Ward was traded for Grayson Rodriguez, Angels fans were originally over-the-moon despite losing a homegrown fan favorite. As the trade started to sink in, fans were still excited by the prospect of landing a potential ace...however, the reality that Rodriguez had not thrown in a game since July, 2024 started to sink in.

So, fans became extra anxious when Rodriguez told "Foul Territory" that he never had to complete any sort of physical, medical check or evaluation. Also, fans of other teams and pundits began to mock the Angels for doing something so reckless. However, Jeff Fletcher came to the rescue.

Angels fans’ confusion surrounding Grayson Rodriguez trade clarified by reporter

Per Fletcher on X: "You only get to do an in-person physical when you sign a free agent. For a trade, you get to review all the documentation, MRIs, etc." He continued: "I'm told by two GMs (not with the Angels) that it would be 'very rare' to request an in-person physical to complete a trade, and would probably one be done for some big contract being moved." This might have been one of those rare times to request an in-person physical, but the Angels decided to just do business as usual with this trade.

Perry Minasian previously stated that he had reviewed Rodriguez's physicals, and Rodriguez said himself that he's progressing through his throwing program and will be good-to-go by spring training. For what it's worth, he also said he is going to "throw a lot of innings" this season.

Regardless of the minutiae and clerical work, Angels fans will be locked in on Rodriguez's status the entire time he's in Anaheim. Rodriguez already admitted that he might be subject to an innings limit this season, which he absolutely should given his complete absence from MLB and MiLB last season (he never was sent to the minors for a rehab assignment).

The Angels knew what they were doing by getting into business with Grayson Rodriguez. They are assuming a whole lot of risk, but are gambling that the reward will far outweigh the risk in both the short and long term for the ballclub. It's unfortunate that what started as a slam dunk awesome trade for the Angels morphed into social media clowning the Angels for not doing due diligence on Rodriguez. However, everything is normal here. Nothing is wrong. Everything is fine. Grayson, please stay healthy.