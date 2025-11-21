On paper, the Los Angeles Angels should have a much-improved starting rotation next season...however, Angels fans are well-aware that what looks good on paper does not always translate to what transpires on the field. Yusei Kikuchi, Grayson Rodriguez, José Soriano and Reid Detmers all look great when you pencil them onto the roster, but Rodriguez, Soriano and Detmers all come with some risk. Soriano has his own injury history, Detmers has not looked awesome as a starter in the past and Rodriguez has not pitched since July, 2024.

So, Angels fans' anxieties were not exactly put to rest when G-Rod appeared on "Foul Territory" and talked about hearing about getting traded...

Grayson Rodriguez's latest quote won't calm Angels fans' top trade fear

Here's Rodriguez responding to Todd Frazier asking him if he went through physicals, evaluations and medicals: "No, I mean I got a call that said 'hey you've been traded to the Angels' like, this is it, you know, it's a done deal. So yeah, there's no physicals." Look at Frazier's face in the video when he hears this response. Suffice to say, this is not a typical transaction...especially pertaining to a pitcher like Rodriguez with legitimate health concerns.

Grayson Rodriguez says he wasn't required to get a physical before being traded to the Angels. pic.twitter.com/qwvBvwBXrT — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) November 21, 2025

Grayson Rodriguez's health might be the single most-discussed topic when people discuss the Angels next season and beyond. The one negative review the Angels received when pundits discussed and graded the trade was that Rodriguez is the definition of risk vs. reward, and the risk might outweigh the reward in both the short and even long term. Now, in light of the Angels simply passing on conducting a medical review, those critics' voices might get even louder if Rodriguez cannot back up his claims that he is going to eat innings for the Halos.

The confusing part of Rodriguez's comments was Perry Minasian previously stating that he looked at his physicals. “We need him to be healthy,” Minasian said to reporters including Jeff Fletcher. “We like where he’s at. Obviously, we felt like the medical (report) was in a good enough place to where this was a chance, a gamble worth taking. We expect him to be healthy in spring. He’s throwing bullpens in January. We’ve talked to him.” Rodriguez also clarified that he's ramping up his throwing program and will be good to go come his first spring training experience in Arizona.

When organizations make trades, they make sure that their investment is protected. Obviously, the medicals would not have been perfect as the Angels traded for a currently injured player. However, there is precedent in MLB for teams to acquire a player, review new medicals and decide to not go through with a transaction -- with Carlos Correa and the New York Mets AND San Francisco Giants being the prime example in modern history.

Minasian is on the final year of his general manager contract, and some believed this trade might save his job after the season. If Rodriguez can barely get on the mound next season, this story is going to be pointed to as cause for Minasian's removal. The optics of this do not look great, and Angels fans are left crossing their fingers and hoping that Rodriguez holds up over the course of a 162 game season.