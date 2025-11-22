Los Angeles Angels fans are ecstatic about their new-look starting rotation, mostly because of the addition of Grayson Rodriguez. Between G-Rod, Yusei Kikuchi, José Soriano and Reid Detmers, the Angels have the absolute bedrock of what appears to be a completely re-tooled and re-loaded rotation. Throw in the fact that the Angels could splurge on a No. 1 starter or a solid No. 3 and the team might be able to turn one of their biggest weaknesses (all due respect to Tyler Anderson, Kyle Hendricks and Jack Kochanowicz) into a strength. Even if they stand pat, adding a Caden Dana, Ryan Johnson, George Klassen, Tyler Bremner, Sam Aldegheri or even Víctor Mederos would still entice fans to no end.

All of this excitement revolves around the 26-year-old Rodriguez. Fans are well-aware of his injury history, and the hype more-so is due to what he can do from 2027-on...however, G-Rod is stating his case for 2026 being a year that many might not see coming based on his recent maladies.

Angels' Grayson Rodriguez crammed so many bold calls into just one opening statement

Rodriguez and Perry Minasian got right to work in order to assuage any fears about Rodriguez's health. In one particular interview, Rodriguez went crazy over-the-top in order to assure Angels fans that he is going to bounce-back in a major way...

“Gonna get a pitcher that’s gonna throw a lot of innings. That’s gonna be at the forefront of my goal. We’re gonna go out there and win some ballgames. We’re gonna be playing in October.”



Woah, woah, woah...settle down, man!

I mean, we'll take the optimism that is borderline asinine! Angels fans are no strangers to getting their hopes up during the offseason, but perhaps G-Rod will actually follow through on his bold proclamations?

Orioles fans are undoubtedly scoffing at the notion that Rodriguez will become an innings-eater now that he's in Anaheim. However, that skepticism is largely skewed due to their 2025 season in which O's fans thought G-Rod was going to return and bolster a depleted rotation -- Corbin Burnes left them and the staff had myriad injuries/ineffectiveness. The Orioles were flat-out bad last season amidst two prior seasons that made fans get their hopes up...so, do not scorn those sad, sad Orioles fans for saying Rodriguez might let Angels fans down. They're hurt and feeling petty, it's fine. Enjoy Taylor Ward AKA modern day Mark Reynolds, O's fans!

In 2023 and 2024, G-Rod threw 122 and 116.2 innings respectively...which is not nothing! Angels fans would sign up for 120 innings at the same level of effectiveness IN AN INSTANT. As a reminder, in his MLB career Rodriguez has posted a 3.80 FIP, 3.68 xFIP, 9.77 K/9 and 2.94 BB/9. In layman's terms, the dude shoves.

Next up, Rodriguez saying the Angels will play in October. That is certainly more audacious than saying he will throw a lot of innings. Love the optimism, Grayson. We all sure hope you will not be disillusioned by what it means to be an Angels player. Keep that same energy amidst all the negativity that hovers over this organization!