Every offseason, every single MLB team's fans (whether they support the penny-pinching Athletics, the billionaire Los Angeles Dodgers, or the mid-tier Angels) have dreams of a huge, franchise-altering move. This offseason is no different for Halo fans, as despite reasons to believe this year could be slower than usual the fans have huge hopes of ending the 11-year playoff drought that has become synonymous with the Angels, Mike Trout, and Anaheim. After all, this is the same organization that signed superstars like Albert Pujols, Shohei Ohtani, and Anthony Rendon when they were not considered frontrunners for them.

And there are possibilties out there - even if the Angels and owner Arte Moreno do not want to pursue Kyle Tucker (which seems like an impossibility according to reports). They could attack the trade market, using their clogged corner outfield to trade one of Jo Adell or Taylor Ward for a starting pitcher, which is reported to be a likelihood. If general manager Perry Minasian wants to keep his job past 2026, he will have to get creative this offseason. However, one name worth paying attention to has thrown cold water on Angels' fans hopes this offseason.

Angels broadcaster throws cold water on fans' dreams of blockbuster offseason

Roger Lodge is the host of The Sports Lodge, a radio show that is owned by the Los Angeles Angels. He also does the pregame show on the Angels' radio station. With his station and show being owned by the team, it does create some bias, as Lodge is overly positive about the team and can sometimes be viewed as a vessel for the messages that Moreno wants to get to the fan base.

This happened during the 2025 trade deadline season, as Lodge essentially tweeted out that the Angels would be buyers less than a day before the team traded for Andrew Chafin and Luis Garcia. And now, Lodge has sent a clear message about what fans can expect this offseason.

Not "Splash," or "Bargain." Think "Solid" & 'High Character." https://t.co/TPVEoXteob — Roger Lodge (@RogerLodge7) November 11, 2025

"Solid" and "high character" are not quite as exciting as "superstar" or "ace". This message gives off the thinking that this Angels team is a few minor adjustments away from the playoffs. And while anything is possible over the course of a 162 game season, the odds of an Angels team with a moderately better back-half of their rotation and slighty improved defense making a run in the American League is small.

The Angels were mentioned as a potential landing spot for a dozen of the very best free agents available this offseason.If the front office and Moreno cannot bring in substantial talent both in the rotation and in the lineup, they are going to once again sit at home while the Dodgers march their way into and through the playoffs.