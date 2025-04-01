Angels' bullpen early season returns show the unit may be stronger than predicted

Heading into the season, it appeared as though the Angels had bolstered their lineup and rotation to the point where both units were considerably better than last year's models. The same could not be said for the bullpen, because, aside from picking up Kenley Jansen, it consisted of unknowns.

José Quijada was DFA'd, though he remains in the organization. José Suarez was sent to Atlanta, as general manager Perry Minasian cleared out the old guard that long tormented Angels fans. In their place, youngsters Ryan Johnson, a 2024 draftee with no prior professional experience, and Garrett McDaniels, a Rule 5 pick making the leap from the lower minors, led the youth movement.

Joining them are Ryan Zeferjahn, who tossed 17 innings while making his big league debut last year, Ben Joyce, who entered the season with a career 44.2 major league innings under his belt, and lefty Brock Burke, the most experienced non-Jansen reliever.

Rounding out the pen is a pair of once-promising starters, Reid Detmers and Ian Anderson, serving as long men. Relievers are notoriously volatile, however, this hodgepodge group of unknowns has shown signs that perhaps they'll be better than expected in 2025.

After a nightmare opener, the Angels' pen has been dominant

Ron Washington's decision to throw Ryan Johnson out for a second inning of work that led to a meltdown, and the meme of Nicky Lopez pitching to close out the game was the most inauspicious start for the Halos' bullpen.

However, in the three games since, the unit has been lights out. The second game of the year went exactly as you'd draw it up -- a dominant start from Jose Soriano before turning the game over to Joyce and Jansen to secure a 1-0 win.

That was followed up by the quartet of Zeferjahn, Joyce, Burke, and Jansen combining for three scoreless innings to secure a 3-2 victory. Perhaps the most impressive performance was the opener against the St. Louis Cardinals.

In a 10-inning affair with the Halos being without Joyce and Jansen, the 'pen started with Reid Detmers and ended with Ryan Johnson putting together five innings of work without allowing an earned run. Johnson rebounded to record his first career save and the Angels emerged victorious by the score of 5-4.

All three of the Angels' victories this season have come in one-run games, and since the Johnson meltdown the bullpen has not allowed a single earned run in 10 innings of work. Every Angel reliever with the exception of Ian Anderson has gotten some work during that period.

One cause for concern, in an albeit small sample size, is that Angels relievers are averaging 6.75 BB/9, which could come back to bite them if that's not cleaned up. However, the early results have been promising, and if the Angels' pen continues to hold strong and prevail in tight games, the team could sneak into the contention conversation.

It's too early to make such proclamations; the unit could easily fall flat in the coming weeks, but if they continue to prove to be better than initial expectations than the team could rise faster than originally believed. No matter what, it will be something to keep an eye on as the season unfolds.

More LA Angels News from Halo Hangout