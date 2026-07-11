Angels cement 2026 MLB Draft strategy pivot with local two-way prep star at No. 12

New Los Angeles Angels interim general manager John Mozeliak said prior to the 2026 MLB Draft that he planned to let the scouting director and other talent evaluators do their job. The Angels' braintrust put their heads together, and selected two-way high school standout Jared Grindlinger with the 12th overall pick in the draft.

The Angels — under former GM Perry Minasian — were known for taking advanced hitters like Zach Neto, Nolan Schanuel, and Christian Moore in Round 1 of previous drafts with the express purpose of fast-tracking them to the big leagues quickly. That won't be the case with Grindlinger. He's going to need a lot of time to develop.

Angels select Jared Grindlinger with their first pick of the 2026 MLB Draft

Grindlinger, who attended high school right down the road in Huntington Beach, is one of the youngest players in the entire draft class. The left-handed pitcher (who can also play in the outfield) just turned 17 years old a few months ago, and is ticketed to play for the University of Tennessee. It's highly likely, however, that LA will be able to lure him away from his college commitment with an impressive signing bonus.

While Grindlinger is considered a two-way player, most scouts assume he'll eventually ditch the hitting-side of things and become a pitcher exclusively. But given his age, there's no reason to toss out that aspect of his game just yet.

Grindlinger hit .376 with 26 runs, 10 doubles, two triples, two HR, 22 RBI, and a 1.000 OPS in 2026



He helped lead Huntington Beach to their ninth straight Sunset League title and the 2026 CIF Southern California Division 1 Regional Championship



He was the Orange County… https://t.co/QYVEqYVUQx — Angels PR (@LAAngelsPR) July 11, 2026

According to MLB.com, Grindlinger's fastball has hit at least 96 mph and he pairs it with a low-80s changeup. He's also working on developing a slider. Minor-league development will obviously be key if the Angels hope to see the southpaw reach his ceiling.

On the hitting-side, Grindlinger is contact-over-power, with most scouts assuming he'd find his way into a corner outfield role or perhaps even first base. It'll be interesting to see how LA plans to move forward — whether they allow him to hit or ask him to focus exclusively on pitching.

The Angels don't make another selection until the 45th pick in Round 2. Los Angeles will then close out Day 1 of the 2026 MLB Draft — which concludes after Round 4 — with picks at No. 81 and No. 109.