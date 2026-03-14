Angels’ Christian Moore plan gaining clarity after Opening Day roster decision

Despite being late in spring training at this point, the Los Angeles Angels still have a number of questions to answer with their roster. Second base remains unsettled, and there is an argument for making third base a more open competition. The rotation is getting closer to being set, although the last spot seems to be one that no one has much interest in winning at the moment. Half the bullpen and most of the bench are also up in the air. In short, things are much messier with the roster than Angels fans would prefer right now.

One of the biggest variables this spring is the fate of Christian Moore. Yes, Moore is supremely talented, and the Angels thought enough of him to rush him through the minor leagues, but he struggled in the majors and was going to have to earn a roster spot this spring to avoid returning to the minor leagues to work on things. In the end, the Angels opted to send Moore off to minor league camp.

However, the decision as to whether or not to include Moore on the Angels' Opening Day roster wasn't as simple as just "he is ready or he is not." Given how Moore had been used this spring and the changes he was being asked to make, it feels more and more like LA is planning on installing him at third base very soon.

Christian Moore seems like he's destined to play 3B for Angels soon

It didn't take long for fans and experts alike to notice that Moore was getting time at third base this spring. Given that Yoan Moncada is the incumbent, that wasn't exactly a vote of confidence in his ability to stick there all season long. Moncada’s subpar showing this spring hasn’t helped his case at all.

The issue is that Moore has yet to prove he can hit MLB pitching, and he is inexperienced at third base. By starting the process of learning the position in spring training, Moore can get some needed reps there without any real stakes yet, and it gives him something to build on heading into the minor league season. That Moore is also working on implementing changes to his swing only strengthens the argument to give him some time away from the bright lights to refine his craft in the minors.

At least, that is the theory. In the latest Opening Day roster projection from MLB's Rhett Bollinger, Adam Frazier gets the nod at second base while Moore didn't make the roster at all, so perhaps we shouldn't have been surprised that LA made the decision that they did. At some point, you have to put the best team on the field as is reasonably possible. Having Moore at second may just be the move to accomplish that down the line.

For now, we will just have to wait and see what happens. Moore is going to be a big part of the Angels' plans in 2026 without question. Exactly what that looks like and who could lose their job as we get into the season as a result still seems to be determined.