With the Angels hurdling towards obscurity after the wheels came off in a major way last month, it's officially time for random waiver claims! When Perry Minasian sees his 40-man roster filled with unproductive and/or injured players, he gets to work in an attempt to replace them with guys who are cast off by actual contending teams. In this case, the Houston Astros let a former first round pick hit waivers and Minasian subsequently scooped him up.

Angels claim division-rival infielder off waivers in move fans will probably forget

Logan Davidson is now a member of the Los Angeles Angels after getting designated for assignment by the Astros (Víctor Mederos was sent to the 60-day IL, effectively ending his season). This is in no way an example of a division rival trying to stick it to the Astros, as Davidson spent his entire Houston tenure at their Triple-A affiliate. The Astros scooped up Davidson after he was DFA'd by the Athletics in late-July, and he spent 22 games with Sugar Land before once again getting waived.

In a corresponding 40-man roster move, RHP Victor Mederos has been transferred to the 60-day injured list. — Angels PR (@LAAngelsPR) September 3, 2025

An Angels fan would not be faulted for thinking the Angels re-acquired Tucker Davidson, as Logan Davidson is a relative unknown. Logan Davidson, a product of Clemson University, was drafted by the A's with the 29th overall pick in 2019. The 27-year-old stands 6'3" and is a switch-hitter who throws right-handed. After being developed as a shortstop and third baseman in 2021 and 2022, the A's transitioned their first rounder to the other side of the diamond -- he spent more time as a first and second baseman in recent years with Triple-A Las Vegas (with some time spent in left field as well). The Astros used Davidson predominantly as a right fielder during his brief stint with them.

The Davidson claim off waivers could very well be a short-term solution for the Angels' first base problem. Nolan Schanuel is stalled in his recovery from a bone bruise in his left wrist, and it's looking dubious that he returns this season despite previous optimism that he would be on the 10-day injured list for the minimum amount of time. The platoon of Oswald Peraza and Niko Kavadas has been brutal -- they have a combined slash line of .210/.291/.377/.668 since August 1st. In his eight total MLB games with the A's this season, Davidson spent four of them playing first base.

Davidson is essentially playing for an invitation to the major league side of spring training if he sticks with the Angels all offseason (which is dubious proposition). One could make the case that the cancellation of the 2020 minor league season stalled Davidson's development, and perhaps he will become a late-bloomer. He could buy himself some time with this organization if the Angels do, in fact, demote Kavadas and bring up Davidson upon his arrival.

