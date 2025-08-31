When Perry Minasian traded for Andrew Chafin, Luis García and Oswald Peraza at the trade deadline, he talked about wanting his core group to play in meaningful games late in the season for the first time in their careers. That plan has not exactly come to fruition, but the Angels have seen several of their best players blossom in August despite the team's underwhelming (to say the least) month.

The 3 biggest bright spots from the Angels' dreadful month of August

Zach Neto

Outside of his 11 games played in April, Neto has his highest OPS (.907) of any month. Much like the rest of the roster, Neto's batting average and OBP are not the most sterling rates -- but his SLG and OPS are up in a major way. Only four players in baseball have more extra base hits than Neto in August, plus Neto leads all primary shortstops in nearly every offensive category.

If Angels fans watch opposing broadcasts, which they should not do often given how good Wayne Randazzo and Mark Gubicza are, they would hear members from other organizations laud Neto. They constantly call him a superstar in the making, and one of the best, young players in the sport. Opposing broadcasters marvel at the plays he makes at shortstop, as he is one of the leaders in SS DRS, his ability to do extreme damage at the plate and savvy on the basepaths.

Neto is rounding into form this month, and it will be one of many months moving forward where he shows he's one of the best players in baseball.

The Angels' left fielder has been their most consistent player all season, which is fantastic given his bouts of streakiness throughout his career. Taylor Ward is currently the only player in baseball to have 30+ home runs and 30+ doubles, and his steady month is a huge reason why.

Crucially, Ward made some adjustments to his approach and cut down on his lofty K%. In August, Ward struck out at a 19% clip -- which is way down from his season average of 26% plus his 30% mark in July. That K% in August was his lowest of any month this season, which allowed his OBP and OPS to surpass his season totals. His .369 OBP in August was also his highest rate of any month, and a huge step up from his .318 mark for the season.

Ward's contract will expire after the 2026 season, meaning the long-rumored trade target will need to endure more trade talks unless the Angels decide to extend him during the offseason. Even if Ward completely tanks next year, he should line himself up well for a solid contract if he does end up becoming a free agent. The only question is whether he stays in Anaheim or not from 2027 on.

Brock Burke

Is it a good month when you post a 0.00 ERA? Asking for a friend.

Yes, the left-handed reliever has yet to allow an earned run this month, and he is one of nine pitchers in baseball to do so (with a minimum of nine innings pitched). Burke has dialed back on his 4S, as his 36% 4S usage is his lowest of any month this season. He is picking his spots better for using his blistering velocity, and has opted for an increased use of his slider and changeup (especially his CH) instead.

Much has been said about how Burke started out the 2025 season poorly and was able to rebound, but it never hurts to reiterate that the Angels have found themselves a true back-end stopper -- especially given the state of the pitching in the organization.

