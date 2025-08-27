For those of you who have been living under a rock or are not perpetually online like many of us are, Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift got engaged on August 26th. Kelce, who plays for the Kansas City Chiefs, is one of the greatest tight ends in NFL history. Kelce's then-girlfriend in Swift attended almost all of his football games since they began dating during the summer of 2023, and she witnessed Kelce win a Super Bowl a couple years ago (she also saw him lose one last season). Their announcement that they are going to be wed blended together popular culture and the sports world in a major way -- so much so that virtually every social media department for a North American sports team posted about it online.

Many, and I mean many, of the posts were just awful. Not because of Kelce and Swift, although many people who do not care for the happenings of them probably had an awful day, but because they lacked originality or they in no way showed a connection between the engagement and their team. There was this from the Miami Heat, and also this from their rival in the Boston Celtics. My goodness, what are we doing? Sometimes it's best to not say anything, people.

Angels fans rejoice! Their semi-congratulatory post was embraced by the sports command rightfully so.

Angels social media thankfully made least cringeworthy Travis-Taylor related post

did someone say Travis and Taylor were trending??? pic.twitter.com/Ue9HJLAUo6 — Los Angeles Angels (@Angels) August 26, 2025

Kudos, Angels! On-the-record Taylor Swift fan Erica Weston lauded the Angels for their post and rightfully so! Will the Angels broadcast now receive higher ratings thanks to the Swifties because they roster a Taylor and a Travis? Swift's rabid fanbase glommed onto the NFL and the Chiefs because of Kelce, so maybe they will see the Angels' post and be charmed by the humor? Who knows with the Swift hive.

The Angels took played the Texas Rangers in Arlington on the momentous day in American history, and fans could clearly hear Globe Life Field repeatedly play Taylor Swift songs on the broadcast. The MLB announced its 2026 schedule on the same day, so that news drop got overshadowed a bit (the Angels open in Houston by the way).

Taylor Ward had his own momentous occasion against the Cubs the other day when he belted his 30th home run of the season. Travis d'Arnaud once again hit around Jacob deGrom in the Angels' win against the Rangers in their series opener.

More LA Angels News from Halo Hangout