Barring a miracle, the 2025 Los Angeles Angels' season will once again end with the team missing the playoffs. So, Angels fans are beginning to look forward to 2026 and hoping for a better conclusion. Luckily enough, the 2026 MLB schedule release dropped today and fans immediately rifled through the schedule in order to scour for ticket purchases, judge how tough the strength of schedule is, etc.

As soon as fans started at the beginning of the schedule, they rolled their eyes. They saw that the Angels are starting on the road yet again for whatever reason. Opening Day is one of the most exciting days of the entire year, and Angels fans are always left puzzled as to why they can never venture to Angels Stadium to take part in the festivities.

Angels fans frustrated after 2026 MLB schedule keeps team on road for Opening Day

The 2026 Angels schedule. pic.twitter.com/ULyi4LPqe7 — Jeff Fletcher (@JeffFletcherOCR) August 26, 2025

On March 26th, the Angels will be in Houston to take on the Astros to kick the season off. Per Angels MiLB on X/Twitter: "The Angels have only played at home on Opening Day two times since 2017." Per Jeff Fletcher of The OC Register, this is the eighth time in 10 years the Angels have been away from The Big A when the season opens. Fletcher went on to state that the Angels prefer to finish the season at home rather than begin, and MLB takes teams' schedule preferences into account before dropping the final product. However, the Angels do start and finish 2026 on the road.

Fletcher also reported that the Angels' schedule is tied to the Los Angeles' Dodgers' and the crosstown rivals always prefer to be at home for Jackie Robinson Day (04/15). So, the Dodgers typically are at home for the first and third weeks of the season. It seems logical that the Angels could begin a season at home and the Dodgers on the road for the first two weeks of a season, as that would allow the Dodgers to play at home for Jackie Robinson Day? Oh well, what do we know...

After the Angels begin in Houston for a four game series, they head to Wrigley Field to take on the Cubs for three. Following an off day, the Angels' home opener will be on April 3rd when they welcome Mariners to Anaheim. The Angels will host the Dodgers from May 15th to the 17th.

