Angels could be forced to choose quantity over quality as they fill out bullpen

One of the biggest moves the Angels could make within their clubhouse this off season (outside of hiring Kurt Suzuki) was what they wanted to do with Reid Detmers going into 2026. After a successful season of relief pitching, the front office decided to have Detmers return to the starting rotation alongside Jose Soriano and Yusei Kikuchi. And while that’s an exciting move for the young lefty, it forces the Angels into a quantity over quality approach with their bullpen this off season.

Without Detmers in the Angels bullpen, the only sure fire names fans can count on to be apart of the relief group for 2026 are Ryan Zeferjahn, Brock Burke, and Robert Stephenson (should he be healthy

). Kenley Jansen became a fan favorite and should be welcomed back, but with so little money to go around this off season, Jansen may be the only big name the Halos can afford to add to their bullpen. Despite the Angels being linked to two of the top relievers on the market, their payroll may not allow them to compete with other offers (from more competitive teams, as well).

Angels could be forced into quantity over quality approach in bullpen

This would not be the first time a team has taken this approach. Often times at the trade deadline, contending teams with shake bullpens will simply opt to acquire as many arms as possible, spend two months figuring out who they can trust, and then head into the playoffs with their fingers crossed. While they never really came close to the playoffs, the Angels followed this strategy in acquiring Luis Garcia and Andrew Chafin for cheap at the trade deadline this past season. If they had been contenders, those two arms were worthwhile investments as both were positive producers in Anaheim.

The Angels will have to follow a similar path this off season on a larger scale. They cannot rely on Ben Joyce and/or Sam Bachman to be healthy enough to contribute regularly - it consistently has not worked out for them and forced them into calling up pitchers who either are not ready for MLB action or whose development is thrown off because of their brief relief stint (see Dana, Caden).

This off season, the Angels must simply find as many cheap arms as possible to build out both their major league bullpen and organizational relief depth, so they don’t find themselves in the same sticky situations they did last season. Spending big on one relief arm is simply too risky of a move for a team in need of 3-4 major league relievers.