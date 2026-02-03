Angels could have secret weapon in former Dodgers' hero sitting in free agency

The Los Angels Angels' offseason has largely been a disappointment. They have acquired two risky starting pitchers, built a makeshift bullpen, and acquired Josh Lowe to build out their outfield. Meanwhile, the I-5 rival Dodgers have built their super team up even more. However, their spending could lead to the Halos landing a perfect piece to build out their roster ahead of Spring Training.

Enrique “Kike” Hernandez is likely a player all Angels fans know. He’s emblematic of the Dodgers’ big brother status to the Angels - a player that would likely have started for the Angels for the past decade is nothing more than a utility player in Chavez Ravine.

At this point in his career, he is an elite player to have come off of a team’s bench, and somehow is sitting in free agency. And with the Dodgers spending big this offseason for two of the best free agents by signing Kyle Tucker to a four-year, $240 million deal and bringing in Edwin Diaz to provide stability in their bullpen, the biggest suitor for Hernandez is likely no longer looking. That gives the Angels an incredible chance to land a valuable player for cheap - which has been Perry Minasian’s favorite thing to do this offseason.

Angels could have X-factor if they signed Kike Hernandez

The most impressive part of Hernandez’s talent is that at 34-years old, he is still an exceptional defensive player all across the diamond. In 2025, Hernandez logged innings at third base, second base, first base, left field, and center field. Per Baseball Savant’s Outs Above Average (OAA), Hernandez was an average fielder at two of those positions (second base and center field), while being an above average option defensively at third base (3 OAA), left field (2 OAA), and first base (1 OAA). With defensive questions all over their team, Hernandez could be a band aid wherever Kurt Suzuki needs help.

Offensively, Hernandez would be a perfect platoon option with newly acquired outfielder Josh Lowe. Lowe along with the re-signed Yoan Moncada both rake against right handed pitchers, but posted OPS+ numbers below 40 in 2025 against lefties, making them unplayable against southpaws. In comes Hernandez, who can fill at least one of those spots on days where the Angels line up against lefties. In his career, Hernandez has posted an OPS+ of 121 against left-handed pitchers.

All in all, Hernandez offers immense versatility as a player despite entering his mid-30's. Whether it be starting against lefties or coming off the bench to pinch hit or as a defensive replacement (he grades out better defensively than the two aforementioned potential platoon partners), Hernandez would be an incredible tool for Suzuki to have at his disposal in 2026.