Breaking down exactly what Josh Lowe brings to the Angels in 2026

The Angels have spent the majority of the offseason looking to acquire a left-handed outfielder - preferably one that could play center field. Cody Bellinger seemed to be the perfect candidate for this slot, especially for a team that has spent the offseason saving money as if their life depended on it (see: Rendon, Anthony). Nevertheless, the Angels landed on outfielder Josh Lowe, formerly of the Tampa Bay Rays. In exchange, they sent out reliever Brock Burke - for better or worse - along with a pitching prospect.

And while Josh Lowe seems like an exceptional fit on paper, it seems as if Halo fans (and the general manager) seem to believe Lowe is their answer in center field who is more than capable on the offensive side of things. So who is Josh Lowe, and what can he really provide for the Angels?

Separating fact from fiction when it comes to Josh Lowe and his role with the Angels

Claim: Josh Lowe is the Angels’ answer in center field

In 2025, serving primarily as a right fielder, Lowe's defense in -4 Outs Above Average per Baseball Savant. Nevertheless, Perry Minasian seems ready to give him an even tougher task by willingly playing Lowe in center field, telling reporters, "He’s obviously had a couple of up-and-down seasons with injuries, but he’s a player we believe can play all three outfield spots".

This is obviously a ridiculous claim for Minasian to make, as Lowe has never been an above average fielder in the corner outfield. Lowe may very well wind up playing center field this season, but that would be out of desperation rather than preference.

Verdict: Fiction

Claim: Josh Lowe is the left-handed hitter the Angels have been looking for

While he is indeed a left-handed hitter, Lowe is going to fall short of the expectations Angels fans likely had for whoever they wound up adding to their lineup this offseason. In 2023, Lowe seemed like another addition to the Rays’ plethora of hitting talent, as he posted a 128 OPS+. In the two seasons since, though, Lowe has posted an OPS+ of 89. He has fallen off significantly, and while there is hope he can return to form with a change of scenery, the odds are that he is a league-average bat.

Verdict: Fiction

Claim: Trading for Josh Lowe was the right move for their outfield among the other options

Brock Burke was an incredibly reliable arm for the Angels over the past two seasons. He served his role exceptionally and could have been tasked with even more responsibility this season prior to the Drew Pomeranz signing. Lowe, on the other hand, has played at an All Star level in the outfield just a couple of years ago. And while he is not the trade heist

Grayson Rodriguez was, he provides a massive amount of value to this team whether as a starter or a bench player. It is, without a doubt, an upside swing, but one that could solve the Angels' outfield woes if it pays off.

Verdict: To be determined