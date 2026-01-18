Angels struck out in free agency, but have one last chance to save their offseason

Coming into the offseason, the Los Angeles Angels had a reasonable case to go after any of the top free agents available. After trading Taylor Ward to the Baltimore Orioles in exchange for Grayson Rodriguez trade, and restructuring the Anthony Rendon deal, it appeared as though the Angels were gearing up for a big move this winter.

But the dust quickly settled, and Alex Bregman landed with the Chicago Cubs, Kyle Tucker signed with the Los Angeles Dodgers, and Bo Bichette found a new home with the New York Mets. There's still one superstar remaining, and the Angels should make their best attempt to bring Cody Bellinger into the fold.

Angels have one last chance to save offseason by Cody Bellinger away from the Yankees

Bellinger was the perfect free agent target for the Angels, and is still on the board despite numerous rumors linking him back to the New York Yankees. With Bregman, Tucker, and Bichette off the board, those teams who are looking for a star are only going to get more desperate. Look for Bellinger's market to grow in the days to come. In addition to the Yankees, teams like the New York Mets and San Francisco Giants are lurking as well.

The Angels need to join the fray. A seven-year deal is the preferred outcome for Bellinger, and Los Angeles should go over the top and make sure they're the first team to offer such a deal. The Yankees have dug in their heels, and have been firm in their five-year offer. While a return to the Bronx has always fely like the most likely outcome, the first team that offers Bellinger a seven-year contract would vault to the front of the line.

Angels' owner Arte Moreno may still have a bad taste in his mouth after the seven-year deal with Rendon, but that was once-in-a-lifetime bad contract, derailed by injuries. Bellinger has been a healthy and productive player throughout his career, and would give the Angels one of the best group of hitters in the league.

Scared money doesn't make money, and Moreno needs to swing for the fences with Bellinger if he wants to save this offseason in Anaheim.