Angels could solve lingering roster problem by poaching from Blue Jays’ surplus

The Los Angeles Angels' front office deserves some credit for adding some much-needed upside to the rotation this offseason. The team entered the winter with just Yusei Kikuchi, José Soriano, and Reid Detmers as locks for the starting five, and now it appears Grayson Rodriguez and Alex Manoah will join that trio to form Kurt Suzuki's starting five on Opening Day.

Is that the most inspiring group in the world? No, but if things break right, there's at least some impressive track records to be found within that quintet.

The problem, of course, is when do things ever break right for this franchise anymore? I hardly need to recount the Anthony Rendon saga, and given this team's history with injuries, it'd feel like a minor miracle if Rodriguez and Manoah combine to cover 30 starts in 2026.

Suffice it to say, some more depth would be nice. Chris Bassitt is as dependable as they come and remains a free agent, though it's hard to squint hard enough to convince someone that the Halos fit the "contender" description he's looking for in a new team. Zac Gallen fits the high-upside profile the front office has targeted, but he's probably too expensive for a team in television revenue purgatory.

So, as Bleacher Report's Tim Kelly suggests, perhaps it's time for the Angels to turn their attention to the trade market.

Angels encouraged to pursue Blue Jays starter Eric Lauer in spring training trade

The Toronto Blue Jays have a juggernaut rotation, led by Dylan Cease, Kevin Gausman, and rookie October sensation Trey Yesavage. Behind them, Cody Ponce, José Berrios, and former Cy Young winner Shane Bieber are slotted into the back of the rotation.

Some things just aren't fair.

Alas, there's no use in squabbling over the haves and have-nots with spring training so close. The Angels need starting pitching depth, and the Blue Jays have it to spare. Eric Lauer, in particular, stands out as a strong option to chase, given his current depth chart placement as a bulk reliever.

Lauer returned to MLB from a one-year hiatus in Korea last year, and did what he's always done: pitch effectively. He logged a 3.18 ERA (3.85 FIP) in 104 2/3 innings, making 15 appearances as a starter and 13 as a reliever. He showcased career-best control (6.1% walk rate) while maintaining an above-average strikeout rate (23.9%).

As a 30-year-old rental with a salary expected to approach roughly $5 million, he won't cost much in a trade. His ability to pitch as both a starter and reliever is extremely valuable, though, and it's a skillset the Angels should want on their team with so many flight risks in the rotation.

It wouldn't be the kind of move that thrusts the Angels to the forefront of the AL West conversation, but this team knows as well as anyone how important quality depth is. Eric Lauer fits that description to a tee.