Angels cut bait on Logan O’Hoppe with unexpected division rival trade

For much of the season, it's felt like the Los Angeles Angels had reached the end of their leash with Logan O'Hoppe. There was hope that season could be somewhat of a bounce-back campaign for the 26-year-old catcher, instead it has proved to be reminder of what has plagued for much of the past three years. Now, O'Hoppe is a problem for the Texas Rangers as one of John Mozeliak's first moves of consequence is a trade with the division rival.

Along with O'Hoppe, the Angels have sent right-handed relief pitcher Chase Silseth to the Rangers in exchange for minor-league shortstop Angel Arredondo.

Source confirms: Rangers acquiring RHP Chase Silseth and C Logan O’Hoppe from Angels for minor-league SS Angel Arredondo. First: @JeffPassan — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) July 30, 2026

John Mozeliak's first Angels' trade reveal a major clue ahead of 2026 trade deadline

Outside of giving up on O'Hoppe, the move is telling, considering both O'Hoppe and Silseth are under control beyond this season. It could be an indication that John Mozeliak will, indeed, be able to have full autonomy over the moves the Angels make at the deadline.

One of the biggest questions that has surrounded the Angels would be if Mozeliak would be allowed to move non-rental players at the deadline. That's previously been a hard line in the sand for Arte Moreno. Beyond this trade signaling that Moreno's stance may have shifted, it could also be further confirmation that Mozeliak will be sticking around with the Angels beyond when his contract expires.

That does add a new layer of intrigue regarding potential trades of Zach Neto, Reid Detmers, and Jose Soriano before Monday's deadline. If the Angels do engage in a full fire sale, they have a chance to be the drivers of conversation. With the right move, specifically, selling high on Soriano and Detmers, the Angels can breathe new life into the farm system and organization as a whole.

Circling back to O'Hoppe, it would seem that veteran Travis d'Arnaud will assume primary catching duties moving forward. Before this trade, reports surfaced that the Angels were seeking a young catcher in any deal at the deadline. That certainly feels like one of the next shoes to drop before next Monday.

The fact that Silseth was included in the deal adds to the curiosity of the return. Silseth has round real success of the out of the bullpen this year, holding an ERA of 2.72 through 47 appearances. His success, in part, was due to his ability to miss bats, striking out over 27% of the hitter he's faced this year.

Under control through the 2030 season, one would have thought that Silselth would have fetched more in a deal than a lottery ticker. Arredondo is 19, so it's going to be some time before Angels fans see him. He boasts a 113 wRC+ in Low-A, so there's no real indication that his bat is close to being ready for the next step of his development.

Right now, it feels like the Angels gifted their rival a change-of-scenery catcher and controllable relief pitcher for virtually nothing. Not exactly the warm and fuzzies Angels fans were hoping for at the deadline.