Angels are trapped between patience and urgency with Logan O'Hoppe

It's getting harder and harder for Los Angeles Angels fans to defend Logan O'Hoppe, but given the organization's lack of depth behind the dish, it's not as if they have much of a choice.

O'Hoppe was once a coveted prospect within the organization after coming over from the Philadelphia Phillies in exchange for Brandon Marsh. He met the moment during his first two seasons in LA with a combined .243/.303/.431 slash line and 105 wRC+. Unfortunately, his fall from grace has been substantial, and Angels fans don't really know what went wrong.

O'Hoppe's numbers cratered last season. There was an uptick in strikeouts (30.8% K-rate), and both his batting average and on-base percentage plummeted. He hit just .213/.258/.371 and looked unplayable at times. To make matters worse, his backup, Travis d'Arnaud hasn't performed much better.

There was hope coming into the 2026 season that O'Hoppe could regain some semblance of the offensive prowess that turned him into a fan-favorite during the early years of his big-league career. But a .191/.317/.250 slash line has fans fearing the worst.

Logan O'Hoppe's glove is worse than his bat & the Angels have no help in sight

Moreover, it's not just O'Hoppe's offensive numbers that have fans frustrated. His defensive metrics are well below average, and considering the position he plays, the Angels can't afford to just brush these concerns aside.

It's one thing — even in today's game — to have a glove-first player at catcher, center field, or shortstop. Elite-level defensive play at those three positions can offset poor play at the plate. But O'Hoppe is anything but elite behind the dish. Last season, he registered -10 defensive runs saved (DRS) and -11 outs above average (OAA). Both numbers are already trending in a similar direction (-1 DRS and -3 OAA).

But O'Hoppe is also a very poor framer. While the ABS challenge alleviates some need for catchers to frame pitches in an attempt to steal strikes, it's still a valuable trait, and one that O'Hoppe has never really excelled it. His pop time is also among the worst in the league, and he's never been good at blocking pitches or throwing out would-be base stealers. In short, as bad as O'Hoppe's been at the plate, he's even worse behind it.

But the Angels don't really have a hand to play at the moment. d'Arnaud brings little more to the table defensively, and his OPS is below .500. LA has zero promising catching prospects down on the farm, so there's no help on the way through the pipeline either.

This isn't an easy problem to fix, but it's the one staring the Angels in the face at the moment. There's certainly hope that O'Hoppe can turn things around, but he's done little through the first few weeks of the season to assure the fanbase that change is on the way.