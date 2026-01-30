This Angels player has one last chance to save his future in 2026

It's fair to say that last season was a make-or-break year for left-handed pitcher Reid Detmers. Through three-plus years in the big leagues, the former first-round pick managed an underwhelming 4.90 ERA across 75 starts, and the Los Angeles Angels decided to move him to the bullpen ahead of the 2025 season.

Detmers went on to post an impressive 3.96 ERA, 3.12 FIP, and a 30.1% strikeout rate in 61 appearances as a reliever last season. The Angels were so impressed with Detmers' resurgence that he'll be given another chance to rejoin the rotation when the team heads out to Tempe next month.

The Angels will be hoping to see the same type of revival from Logan O'Hoppe this season. The former Philadelphia Phillies prospect fell on hard times in 2025, and if he doesn't turn a corner during the upcoming season, his time in Anaheim could be all but over.

Angels catcher Logan O'Hoppe enters a make-or-break season in 2026

Major League catchers are afforded a luxury that few other positions receive. Most managers are willing to sacrifice some offense from their starting backstop if he's an elite defender behind the plate and maintains a good rapport with the pitching staff. Conversely, if a team's starting catcher brings some middle-of-the-order pop to the lineup, the skipper might ignore some defensive deficiencies.

O'Hoppe, however, was neither a good defender nor a good hitter in 2025. According to Baseball Savant, the 25-year-old ranked among the 26th percentile or lower in strikeout rate, expected batting average, chase rate, and whiff rate. He also owned a paltry 5.3% walk rate and .629 OPS. O'Hoppe's -18 batting run value was among the worst in all of Major League Baseball last season.

Moreover, O'Hoppe's defense was abysmal. He can't frame pitches well, did a terrible job of blocking balls in the dirt, was slow to throw out would-be base stealers, and didn't have enough arm strength to gun them down even if his pop-time was quicker.

Something's got to give in 2026. Either O'Hoppe needs to focus on being a more disciplined hitter or he must become a better receiver. If he fails at either endeavor, this might be the last season Angels fans will see O'Hoppe hanging the signs behind the dish.