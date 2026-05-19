Angels debut for Grayson Rodriguez quickly turned into frustrating reality check

If the Los Angeles Angels squint, they might be able to see some good things from Grayson Rodriguez's start against the Los Angeles Dodgers. It's the time of wishful thinking that Perry Minasian preys upon, considering the move continues to look like a complete failure for LA.

Sure, Rodriguez, for now, escaped the start without injury and didn't give up an extra-base hit. Still, 11 of the 21 hitters he faced reached base safely, and he gave up seven runs in less than four innings of work. Of course, the Angels did him no favors by forcing his debut against the Dodgers, and the outcome was exactly what anyone should have expected.

The frustrating reality for Angels fans is that the trade for Rodriguez is the latest in a string of moves that have backfired dramatically for Minasian.

In giving up the final season of Taylor Ward for Rodriguez, the Angels wanted you to believe they were getting an healthy starting pitcher who was on the ascent toward being placed at the top of their rotation. In reality, the Angels got damaged goods from the Orioles, considering Rodriguez hadn't pitched in a game since 2024, and he didn't even get through spring training healthy. There was no telling what version of Rodriguez the Angels would be getting, and Sunday's start was an indication that it may not be a good one.

Grayson Rodriguez is just the latest disaster for the Angels

Every general manager has a miss or two, but Minasian is riding a heater of terrible decision after terrible decision. Some of that could be the fact that Arte Moreno has limited his spending power, but for the actual decisions that have been made over the last few years, there have been very few victories for the Angels' front office.

There's been a laundry list of mistakes for Minasian. Between trading for Lucas Giolito without vetting what was happening in his personal life, handing over $33 million to an injury-riddled pitcher in Robert Stephenson, or oddly going to the Yoán Moncada well multiple times, Minasian's biggest swings have been whiffs, and that's all that should be said about his future.

If Minasian was going to hang his hat on the idea that Rodriguez could be a building block for the rotation moving forward, Sunday proved just how wrong that belief was.

The Angels have made no secret that Minasian is in the final year of his contract with the team, and in many ways, that made the 2026 season a prove-it year for the general manager. The only thing he has proved is that he's incapable of holding the top position in any front office he is in. Short of Rodriguez defying logic and becoming a dude, it's hard to envision a path where Rodriguez gets to keep his job after this season.