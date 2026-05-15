Grayson Rodriguez return gives Angels hope but raises major concern

Not much has gone right for the Los Angeles Angels this season, but one glimmer of hope was Grayson Rodriguez. The trade for Rodriguez defined LA's offseason, and the tenure got off to a start that loomed familiar to the 26-year-old's final season with the Baltimore Orioles. Riddled with injuries, his return date constantly being pushed back. Fortunately, Rodriguez made a minor-league rehab start for the Angels last weekend, and apparently that was all the Halos needed to see.

Even though Rodriguez has only had that one start with an affiliate as part of his rehab assignment, the Angels have announced that he is their scheduled pitcher on Sunday against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

RHP Grayson Rodriguez is scheduled to make his #Angels debut as the starting pitcher for Sunday's game against the Dodgers — Angels PR (@LAAngelsPR) May 15, 2026

Rodriguez threw 90+ pitches during his rehab start last weekend, and he struck out 11 of the 24 batters he faced. It seemed to be an encouraging first step as part of his recovery, but for the Angels, that was only step needed.

On the surface, Rodriguez making his debut for the Angels this weekend is encouraging. Rodriguez was the biggest addition the Halos made this offseason, and Perry Minasian needs to prove that he didn't just throw away the team's biggest trade chip in Taylor Ward.

Angels are tempting fate with Grayson Rodriguez

There's a myriad of concerns, though, that come with Rodriguez's first art of his Angels' tenure. The first is that it would seem that the Angels are rushing him back. Sure, Rodriguez pitched during spring training, but this is still someone who has not pitched in a game of consequence since July of 2024.

Conventional wisdom would have pointed to Rodriguez making a few starts in affiliated ball before joining the big-league club. After all, he's under control through the 2029 season, and the Angels aren't exactly a contender this season. There's no need to force the issue with Rodriguez.

And, if they are going to force the issue, you would think they would have given him a softer landing. Like when they play the Athletics next week. Instead, Rodriguez's first look as an Angel will be against the Dodgers.

At this point, as long as Rodriguez comes out of the start healthy, that would be victory in itself.