Grayson Rodriguez just gave Angels reason to believe polarizing Orioles' trade will pay off

The Grayson Rodriguez trade hasn't been trending in the right direction for the Los Angeles Angels. Rodriguez's early tenure in LA has been defined by injury, and Taylor Ward is one of the few bright spots for the Orioles. Not exactly how Perry Minasian and Co. need to trade the age, but there's slight hope for the Angels.

Making the first start of a minor-league rehab assignment over the weekend, Rodriguez was excellent. Sure, it was against Class-A competition, but that doesn't always mean a pitcher with major league experience will have success. Throwing 94 pitches across four innings of work and some change, Rodriguez struck out 11 while giving up two runs on seven hits and two walks. Of the 94 pitches that Rodriguez threw, 68 were strikes.

It would seem that Rodriguez checked all of the boxes that the Angels needed to see with his first rehab outing. The 26-year-old starting pitcher threw 94 pitches, was throwing strikes, missing bats, and worked into the fifth inning.

Normally, a pitcher under Rodriguez's circumstances would likely need multiple rehab outings. He has yet to pitch in a game of consequence since July of 2024, and the recovery since has been filled with multiple starts and stops.

Grayson Rodriguez's impending return will be huge for Perry Minasian

That said, if Rodriguez is already capable of approaching 100 pitches in a start, the Angels may as well take advantage of that benefit as long as it's available. Considering Rodriguez's track record, there's no telling if the next injury setback is looming around the corner.

The other reality facing the Angels, specifically Minasian, is that they need Rodriguez to prove capable of staying in the starting rotation. For better or likely, worse, the Angels' offseason will be defined by how Rodriguez looks this season. If he becomes a fixture in the starting rotation, that's something Minasian might be able to point to as a way to save his job. If not, it's likely going to be the move that seals his fate.

It's an uphill climb (for the Angels and Minasian's hopes of keeping his job), but Rodriguez's return figures to be an important moment this season for the Halos. One that already feels lost.